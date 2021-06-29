PM Modi presidents meet on security implications of drones following Jammu attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cabinet ministers who were part of the drone policy meeting

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a cabinet ministers meeting on Tuesday to review India’s drone policy, sources said. The meeting was held following an alleged drone attack at the Indian Air Force’s technical airport in Jammu earlier this month.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Interior Minister Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri were part of the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, the defense minister was briefed on drone-related security aspects by senior military officials.

Sources said a policy framework for opening the skies to civilian drone use was already in the works and the purpose of Tuesday’s meeting was to discuss more specific points. Several aspects of the policy also need to be rethought in light of the recent security threat posed by drones.

The proposed policy for civilian use of drones will continue, but a strong mechanism to disarm security threats will be built in.

Security measures for Allied drones for civilian use were discussed at the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday.

Security personnel outside the IAF station in Jammu which was attacked with a drone in the early hours of Sunday (Photo credits: PTI)

It is likely that restrictions will be placed on the use of drones in certain sensitive areas depending on the level of threat assessment, sources said.

According to recent guidelines under the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules, 2021, issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, no license or permit is required to fly drones weighing less than 250 grams.

The guidelines also identify certain areas as strict no-fly zones for drones, including airports.

In addition to the attack on the IAF base in Jammu, two drones were also spotted hovering over the Kaluchak and Ratnuchak military stations in Jammu on Sunday evening. Alert security personnel fired at the drones but were unable to shoot them down.

Experts say India needs counter-drone technology systems to prevent such attacks in the future. Such systems locate incoming drones and act accordingly, either to destroy them or to jam their signal.