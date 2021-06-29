Brian Kemp tries to consolidate his base as Donald Trump continues his attacks





Hell has come armed with a series of recent measures meant to put the Tories at ease, including a visit to the US border in Texas to denounce the immigration policies of President Joe Bidens, a ban on vaccine passports, beatings against city leaders over growing Atlanta crime rates; and a revolt against critical race theory.

It’s a sales job that Kemp and his allies never imagined they needed a few years ago, before Trump called on the governor to step down and promised to defeat him in 2022 because he refused to. undo the loss of the president in November. Now, however, it is a necessity.

I stand in front of them, give them my side of the story, tell them the truth, and explain the processes of what I can and can’t do, Kemp said in an interview, adding that his goal is to remind these people that they have a real conservative here who has not wavered.

Kemp has been lucky so far. He avoided a main challenge from former U.S. Representative Doug Collins, whom Trump repeatedly encouraged to come forward. Its poll numbers have stabilized after a January swoon, in part due to the Conservative passage of an electoral overhaul that includes voting restrictions.

Legend

United States Attorney General Merrick Garland discusses a US Department of Justice lawsuit against the state of Georgia over its electoral overhaul at a press conference in Washington on Friday. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, who has had some success in rebuilding his support within the state’s Republican base through his support for the overhaul, called the prosecution a “politically motivated attack on the state by right”. (AP Photo / Patrick Semansky)

The ongoing struggle for this contentious measure still helps rally Republicans to unite behind a common adversary. After the US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit to overturn the law last week, Kemp pointed out exactly this approach, calling the challenge a politically motivated attack on the rule of law.

But his tilt to the party’s right flank shows just how mired Kemp is still in shady political territory, facing the constant threat of another attack from Trump and pressure from challengers who present themselves as Trump’s frontrunner.

In Georgian politics, the wait is on for the best 2022 races

Chief among them, so far, is Vernon Jones, the former Democrat who is trying to re-establish himself as Trump’s arch-conservative protege.

During campaign events, Jones tries his best impression of the former president, going after both the media and the GOP establishment who have long loathed him when he was the Democratic leader of DeKalb County .

While Jones tries to impress Trump has not won over the former president, several in his inner orbit have endorsed the former Democrat. Among them is Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyer and former New York mayor, who is hosting an expensive fundraiser for Jones in Buckhead on Wednesday.

Legend

Vernon Jones, a former Democrat who tried to present himself as a protégé of former President Donald Trump, is the only Republican currently in contention against Gov. Brian Kemp. Others could happen, however. (Photo: Nathan Posner for The Atlanta-Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Nathan Posner

Credit: Nathan Posner

Others are scolding for joining the fray. Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager, told far-right media he was recruiting known merchandise to challenge Kemp. It is believed to be Ames Barnett, a former mayor of a small town in eastern Georgia who can self-fund his campaign.

Brian Kemp is not a king. He can’t just decide that he will be the governor and no one will challenge him, Lewandowski said, adding that he was delighted that the specter of a wealthy foreigner running against Kemp scares the establishment.

Kemps’s allies acknowledge he has work to do to sort out a GOP torn apart by Trump, but they say the governors ‘record and the threat of newly emerging Democrats’ resurgence of statewide victories will help to activate the Republicans.

Georgian conservatives will have the opportunity in the spring to vote for the most conservative governor in the history of Georgia: said Brian Kemp, Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan. This is not my opinion. It’s a fact.

This is strange territory for Kemp, a mainstay of Georgia’s conservative movement since being elected to the state Senate in 2002. As the state’s first-ever Republican to become governor, Kemp electrified the party base and infuriated Democrats by signing one of the toughest anti-abortion measures in the country.

But Kemps’ selection of Kelly Loeffler for an open seat in the US Senate strained ties between him and the president, and his refusal to illegally annul the presidential election results pushed them past the breaking point.

Legend

Brian Kemp, left, became governor in 2018 with the help of President Donald Trump. Now, however, Trump has vowed to campaign against Kemp in 2022 because the governor did not reverse his defeat in Georgia in the presidential election.

The former president has gone from vehemently endorsing Kemp to the idea that he should step down. And while Kemp is careful not to upset the former president, Trump has not caved in, citing Georgia dozens of times in emails sent through his Save America PAC.

ExploreGeorgia’s other 2022 races are already heating up

Trump’s recent return to campaign rallies was just another reminder that Georgia remains firmly in his sights. The former president said with regret that perhaps he shouldn’t have supported Kemp rather than Abrams, the voting rights defender and national Democratic leader whom he narrowly defeated in 2018.

We might have been better if she had won the governorship of Georgia, if you want to know the truth, he told a crowd in Ohio. We might have had a better governor if she had won.

Beyond the hard power of the tenure, Kemp has other advantages. He brought in over $ 6 million on hand for his re-election campaign earlier this year, and millions more when the latest figures are released in a few days. And he is slowly developing a basic network.

GOP 2nd District Chairman Brandon Phillips faced a barrage of criticism from South Georgia activists in early June that Kemp takes the Republican base for granted. Now, Phillips said, there has been a noticeable increase in awareness and he’s met with Kemp staff at three recent events.

It’s the kind of effort Republicans down here wanted to see, said Phillips, who led the Trumps Georgia campaign during part of the 2016 election.

This sets the stage for a primary next year that will shape the leadership of the party, said Chris Riley, a veteran Republican who served as Nathan Deal’s main aide during his eight years as governor.

Riley presented it as a choice between backing a conservative record incumbent or trying to shoot two feet with a single bullet and possibly lose the Republican majority in the state legislature.

