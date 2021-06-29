Boris Johnson faces furious calls to fire Minister of Health who used private messaging

Boris Johnson is facing fresh calls to sack a Tory donor and health minister after admitting to using a private email account.

Downing Street had claimed yesterday that Lord Bethell – along with Matt Hancock – had never conducted government business except through their departmental email addresses.

But former aide Dominic Cummings said the claim was absurd and that the PM’s spokesperson was openly lying.

And today, the Prime Minister’s official spokesperson did an about-face – after evidence that the peer used a private email account was released online.

Emails obtained by the Good Law Project show that former Tory President Lord Feldman wrote with details of a possible Covid contract to a range of government officials – and to Lord Bethell.

In the email dated April 19, 2020, Lord Feldman used government email addresses for officials, but copied to Lord Bethells’ private email.







(Image: Getty Images)



He said a contact was running the UK branch of a test kit business, adding: I am attaching a game explaining their offer. It is certainly worth contacting.

Minutes leaks, obtained by The Sunday Times, also claimed that Lord Bethell regularly used his personal inbox and the majority of [approvals for contracts] would have been launched from this inbox.

Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth said: It’s time for him to be sacked.

Labor deputy chief Angela Rayner added: Lord Bethell used his private email account to sign contracts and the government tried to cover it up.

Resend it, post the private emails and forward them to the public inquiry.

Other health ministers Matt Hancock and Helen Whately have also reportedly used private email addresses when conducting government business.

Although he contradicted his own comments from 24 hours earlier, the Prime Minister’s spokesman said today that we had been clear on what had happened.

Asked if he acknowledges that the emails show Lord Bethell using a private email account, the spokesperson said: Yes, we’ve made it clear that ministers can communicate in different ways as long as they are they follow the guidelines. as indicated.

Private email accounts can be used to bypass freedom of information and archiving rules, making it more difficult for public access to vital information.

Minister Michael Gove – aided by Dominic Cummings – lost a legal battle almost a decade ago over his use of a private account.

The Cabinet Office opinion was produced after the scandal which clearly states: Government business is expected to be registered in government registration systems.

However, he stops before saying that private email addresses cannot be used for government business at all.

Instead, he says anyone using a private account should take steps to ensure that relevant information is accessible (such as by copying it to a government email address).

Downing Street has twice refused to say that Lord Bethell copied all government business from his private email to a government account.

When asked for the first time, the spokesperson said: What I am saying is that ministers are aware of the directions and government business is conducted in accordance with those directions. I don’t know which email you are referring to.

When asked the second time around, he replied: There are clear guidelines regarding the use of personal email and government affairs are conducted in accordance with those guidelines.

Lord Udny-Lister – who was Boris Johnson’s chief of staff until January – asked Lord Bethell in the House of Lords if he uses personal messaging for government business.

Lord Bethell did not answer the question, but said: “I have read the ministerial code, I signed the ministerial code and I seek to uphold it in everything I do.”

# 10 added: Ministers can use various forms of communication as long as they take into account the published guidance.

The directive itself states that those who receive communications must determine whether the information they contain are substantive discussions or decisions generated in the course of the conduct of government business.

And if so, take steps to make sure the relevant information is accessible, such as copying it to a government email address.

Lord Bethell, who donated 5,000 to Mr Hancock’s leadership campaign in 2019 and was appointed health minister in 2020, also faces questions after sponsoring a coveted security pass for the Health Secretaries, now in love with Gina Coladangelo.

The Lords Standards Commissioner is weighing a complaint against the peer amid allegations that Ms Coladangelo was not personally working for him, as the rules provide.

Labor wrote to the Cabinet Secretary and the Information Commissioner to request two separate inquiries into the use of private email addresses.

And Minister Robert Buckland admitted using personal email accounts would be a security concern.

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham did not rule out an investigation, saying: “I am carefully reviewing the information that has come to light in recent days and considering what further steps may be needed to address the concerns that have come to my mind. have been reported. “