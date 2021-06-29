Watters: Trump’s ‘DeSantis variant’ of inconvenience syndrome evident in new online outrage





Trump Derangement Syndrome, the colloquial phrase used by conservatives to describe the condition of liberals indignant at the sight, mention or success of former President Donald Trump, is slowly being replaced by a new but similar “variant” “, Jesse Watters said Monday on” Fox News Primetime. “

Watters said Monday that with Trump no longer in power, some on the left are now upset in a very similar way by Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On Monday, Watters pointed to a video staged by a Florida woman on TikTok angry after DeSantis signed a bill banning the teaching of critical left-wing race theory in Sunshine State schools.

The woman opens her front door, enters her house and approaches the camera, raises her arms in the air and screams; with a caption calling it his “reaction” to DeSantis.

“[TDS] is very contagious in left-wing circles, and it now seems to have mutated into a whole new strain that we call DDS, ”Watters said.

After playing the clip for the Florida woman, Watters said, “Imagine living with a condition like this.”

In a similar case outside of Florida, Watters played a tape of Megan Geha, a special education teacher at Des Moines East High School, on her TikTok page “Ms. Magoo” similarly speaking of the governor of Iowa. Kim Reynolds after banning Critical Race Theory in this state:

“I can’t teach anything that divides, I can’t teach critical race theory and I can’t teach racial equity,” Geha said on June 23 exasperatedly as she seemed to pace her. court. “This is a call to action, teachers. This is bull —.”

In another video, Geha promised her fans that they would “hear a lot” from her in the fall because Reynolds, in her opinion, had the nerve to demand the pledge of allegiance every morning in the fall. classrooms in the future.

On “Fox News Primetime,” Watters pointed to a Fox News poll showing that only a quarter of the US on both sides believe critical breed theory should be taught, while the rest appear to side with DeSantis.

“These radical teachers don’t care about the facts. In fact, the facts infuriate them,” he said. “I guess it’s the DeSantis variant.”

