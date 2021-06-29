Turkey blames attack on hospital in Syria on Kurdish terrorist group – World Peace Organization





Turkey has harshly denounced an attack on a hospital in Afrin, northern Syria, which left at least 13 dead and 27 injured as of June 13.2021 – by the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG), the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group. Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has reported 18 dead. According to the Syrian American Medical Society (SAMS), an aid group that helps health centers in opposition areas, some of the deceased were hospital workers, including a doctor, three hospital staff, two women and two children. The group also said two missiles were fired directly at the hospital, destroying the polyclinic department, emergency room and birthing rooms. [I]. Afrin hospital was one of the largest in northern Syria, providing thousands of medical treatments each month, and its contact details were provided as part of the UN-led deconfliction system. According to DW databases, 90% of hospitals in Syria have been systematically attacked around 400 times during the ongoing civil war in the country. Likewise, the targeted shelling is part of a larger plan to block access to medical facilities in rebel-held areas. [II]. The source of the bombardment, which came from locations where Syrian government troops and Kurdish-led militants are stationed, was not immediately known.[I]. YPG has denied any involvement, but Ankara has identified them as the main perpetrators. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remarked in a press conference ahead of the 2021 NATO summit visit that the terrorist attack on the hospital demonstrates the looming “betrayal and savagery” of the YPG. [III] The Turkish Foreign Ministry “vehemently” condemned the incident and those who committed it when it said that “the PKK / YPG / SDF has once again demonstrated its identity as a terrorist organization and its face. murderer by firing artillery and missiles at innocent civilians and medical personnel. who are working diligently to help the Syrian people under all conditions. Turkey has also accused Western countries of turning a blind eye to the YPG’s heinous acts on several occasions and berated some countries, including the United States, for supporting the terrorist group. In its war against the terrorist organization Daesh, the United States has collaborated extensively with the YPG in northeastern Syria. Turkey, meanwhile, has been a vocal opponent of the YPG’s presence in northern Syria. Ankara has long opposed US aid to the YPG, which terrorizes residents by burning their homes and forcing them to flee. Despite the security concerns of its NATO ally, the United States also provided military training and military support trucks to the YPG under the pretext of fighting Daesh. [III]. It is important to note that bombing healthcare facilities is a flagrant violation of international human rights law, and may even be considered a crime against humanity under the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC ).

