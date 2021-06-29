Xi Jinping presents medals at Communist Party centenary celebrations





In his nine years as party leader, Xi has established himself as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.



In the midst of the centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping awarded medals to loyal party members and called for adherence to Marxism. President Xis’ speech at a ceremony on Tuesday follows a lavish celebration at the Olympic Stadium in Beijing on Monday evening, highlighting China’s rise to economic and political power following reforms adopted more than 40 years. While freeing private industry, the ruling party maintained an iron grip on political power, as well as preferential policies towards state-owned enterprises. Read also: Editorial | On Xi Jinping’s presidential term All party comrades should regard their faith in Marxism and socialism with Chinese characteristics as the goal of their lives, President Xi said in his address to the laureates. The celebrations end with a commemoration Thursday in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. During his nine years as party leader, Xi has established himself as China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic in 1949 after defeating the nationalists of Chiang Kai-sheks in middle of civil war. Read also: Xi Jinping tightens his grip on China Like Mao, Xi is not bound by term limits and, at 68, will likely stay in office for years to come. While suppressing any sign of political opposition in his country and promoting an anti-corruption campaign, he has put forward an increasingly assertive foreign policy that seeks to take control of the South China Sea, to intimidate Taiwan. to accept control of Beijing and to join Russia in challenging the United States. influence in international affairs. The Chinese Communist Party now has nearly 92 million members, or just over 6% of the country’s population of 1.4 billion. The vast majority of government officials and state industry leaders are party members, providing what management hails as a source of social cohesion unlike partisan divisions in the United States and elsewhere. Read also: The rise and rise of Xi Jinping Along with the anniversary celebrations, the party has covered extensively in fully state-controlled media racial inequalities and other social issues in the West. This appears to reflect confidence in his ability to deflect strong criticism over China’s detention of more than one million Uyghurs and the crackdown on free speech and political opponents in Hong Kong. In his speech, President Xi said party members should lead the Campaign for China’s Great Rejuvenation, a reference to his program for China to resume its age-old role as a regional and international power in the fields of culture. , economy and military might. In the new march towards a fully established modern socialist nation, keep moving towards the goals of the second century, he said.

