Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates Deepika Kumari and others on ‘extraordinary performances’ at Archery World Cup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Tuesday to congratulate the Indian archers for their “extraordinary performances” at the Archery World Cup in Paris.

PM Modi said the performance of the archers will inspire young people who strive to excel on the pitch.

“The past few days have witnessed extraordinary performances from our archers at the World Cup. Congratulations to @ImDeepikaK, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari, Atanu Das and @archer_abhishek for their success, which will inspire future talent in this field”, Narendra Modi tweeted. .

Indian archers shone in Stage 3 of the World Cup to bring India’s total gold medals to 7. After the completion of the penultimate stage, India leads of the counting of points with 8 medals (1 bronze).

Deepika Kumari was India’s most prolific star when she first combined with Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari to win women’s recurve team gold with a comfortable victory over Mexico. She then teamed up with husband Atanu Das and the 0-2 deficit pair to defeat Dutch Sjef van den Berg and Gabriela Schloesser 5-3 for the gold medal.

Ranchi’s archer later shut out 17th-ranked Elena Osipova of Russia 6-0 to cap a perfect three-for-three in the recurve women’s section, her fourth individual World Cup gold.

Deepika Kumari regained first place in the world rankings on Monday after her treble in gold medals.

India also won a gold medal thanks to Abhishek Verma in the individual compound event. Abhishek Verma defeated USA’s Kris Schaff in a thrilling tie-break. Verma made history by becoming the first man to win two gold medals in the Individual Compound Archery World Cup.