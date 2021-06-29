Opposition threats ring hollow as FY22 budget passes NA with majority vote – Pakistan





The National Assembly adopted the budget for the new fiscal year on Tuesday with a majority vote amid a dismal opposition result.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was present for today’s session, while former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were also present.

The 2021-22 finance bill was discussed article by article in the House. The amendments proposed by members of the Treasury were accepted while those proposed by members of the opposition were rejected.

Once the article by article reading was completed, a voice vote was conducted by the president of the NA and the budget was adopted.

The opposition did not challenge the voice vote because they knew they did not have the required numbers.

The meeting was adjourned until Wednesday.

The government had already beaten the opposition earlier on a motion presented by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to resume the bill under consideration with a majority of 172-138 votes.

Earlier, Tarin lashed out at the opposition for his criticism of the government. He said only food inflation increased during the PTI government’s tenure and attributed this to the policies of previous governments.

He said the government was focusing on the agricultural sector which had been ignored in the past. “We are taking direct action, which has never been done before,” he thundered, adding that the government was forced to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) because of the budget deficit it inherited when he came to power.

He said the government would crack down on willful violators, adding that it was necessary to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio to 20 percent.

The minister also refuted opposition claims that indirect taxes had been imposed, adding that the majority of Pakistan’s business sector was not subject to taxation. “Consumers pay for it but we don’t get it,” he said, adding that the government would focus on that as well.

PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah criticized the budget for adding a host of taxes before the finance minister presented it to the NA.

He estimated that the government had proposed taxes collectively amounting to around 1,100 billion to 1,200 billion rupees.

The budget did not meet expectations, he regretted.

Shah added that a good budget ensures that people have food on their tables because “people’s well-being is symbolic of a good economy.”

The PPP leader also lamented that the health and education sectors were largely ignored in the budget this time around as well.

He was particularly concerned about the rapid population growth in the country, raising doubts that the government had a plan to meet the demands of this rapidly growing population.

The rapid population growth is an “atomic bomb in the making”, he noted, asking if the finance minister had taken this factor into account when drawing up the budget.

“We need to think about incentives to limit population growth,” and the federal government should tackle the problem, he said.

He added that the government had not provided any relief to farmers in the budget.

“Please make this budget a budget for the people,” he implored.

Balance sheet unconstitutional, illegal budget terms

Speaking to the media after the session, Bilawal said the budget was unconstitutional and illegal, saying he even started his previous budget speech in the National Assembly with the same point.

When you don’t give the provinces an NFC reward, you deprive them of their share, he said.

He said some MPs from different opposition parties were not present at today’s meeting, insisting they should have been there. I had informed Shehbaz Sharif that all of our MPs would be present and I kept my word, Bilawal added, while noting the absence of some PML-N lawmakers from the session.

He also called on Shehbaz to bring censorship against the speaker and argued that all opposition should unite in this cause. I think this parliament has lost moral ground, and we must register our protest.

Bilawal also attacked the government, saying he did not allow him to speak in parliament on the last day of the budget session. He lambasted the prime minister for not trusting all political parties on the Kashmir issue because of his ego.

He said the leaders of occupied Kashmir were meeting with Modi, while our prime minister was unwilling to speak to all stakeholders on the issue here.

The PPP chairman also called on the government to put all the ministries in confidence regarding the situation in Afghanistan. Our story has been attached to Afghanistan since 1980. A bad policy was adopted then and we are still paying the price. Likewise, the decisions taken on Afghanistan at this time will have consequences for us for the next 30 years.

Earlier this month, Shehbaz and Bilawal rejected the budget and promised to give the government a hard time in parliament.

Bilawal said at the time that he had decided to side with the common opposition on the issue of passing the 2021-22 budget.

“I gave the votes of all my MPs to Shehbaz Sharif and now he (Shehbaz) can use them as he pleases,” Bilawal said.

Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, said the government gave inaccurate numbers in the budget document, adding that the opposition would develop a strategy to bring forward a motion of no confidence against the government.

“With the help of the people, the opposition will not allow the budget to be adopted by parliament,” he added.

