YLBHI and Rocky Gerung Support BEM UI Criticize Jokowi The King of Lip Service

Merdeka.com – President of the Indonesian Legal Aid Foundation (YLBHI) Asfinawati said the convening of the University of Indonesia Student Executive Council (BEM UI) by the UI Rector was biased. The reason is that UI Chancellor Ari Kuncoro is suspected of having a conflict of interest. Ari, said Asfinawati, is a government-initiated omnibus law task force, as well as a deputy commissioner at BUMN. “Unfortunately, we know that the Chancellor has a conflict of interest. He was once the Omnibus Law Task Force that was supposed to speed up the president’s speech when he was inaugurated, he was also the deputy commissioner. So it was very biased.” , Asfinawati said in a discussion held by Greenpeace on Tuesday (6/29). Previously, BEM UI was summoned by the rectorate for uploading a meme mentioning President Joko Widodo as the king of lips. Thanks to the upload, the Rector UI summoned the management of the UI BEM on Sunday (27/6). Asfinawati felt that the rector’s response did not reflect an academic or intellectual institution. In fact, the rector of the UI shows the form of power relations. “If the UI chancellor says that is not true, just do content. Why do you write very few letters and call each other on Sundays. This shows the UI rectorate as a form of power relationship because they are students, if you want to graduate, it’s up to us to keep calling, ”he said. Asfinawati said that what is conveyed by BEM UI is a reality. Existing data, for example concerning Jokowi promised not to import rice, instead he did. “And the most important thing actually, what the friends at BEM UI said is the truth. So I want to challenge the rectorate, if it’s not true, try to prove it. Can they prove that it isn’t. ‘is not true, they certainly can’ said.

Rocky Gerung Asks BEM To Call UI Chancellor To Explain Concurrent Position Of BUMN Commissioner Political observer Rocky Gerung satirized the simultaneous position of UI Chancellor Ari Kuncoro as deputy commissioner of the BIS. Rocky suggested that the University of Indonesia Student Executive Council (BEM UI) convene Ari on Sunday next week. Explain his dual position to the students. “So I suggest that BEM UI first call the chancellor next week. What for? To explain why he is the BIS commissioner. That means he will get double the salary,” Rocky said. in an online discussion hosted by Greenpeace on Tuesday. (29/6). Rocky explained, BEM UI has the right to charge the Chancellor for improving the quality of education. With this dual post, Ari is seen as a bit shy about energizing the students as he has two activities. “This means that BEM UI has the right to charge for the quality of education. The chancellor is ordained by the state to be a full-time university leader. So that the unemployment insurance program is put in place. Now the chancellor has two jobs, which means students only get half the knowledge. Because the chancellor is busy as a teacher. commissioner and he gets paid twice. It is not allowed, ”explained the graduate academic from the University of Indonesia. “So please BEM UI sends a letter to the chancellor, asking him to explain why we UI students only get half the knowledge because the rector is not on campus only half a day, half a day to take care of the business of BUMN. That’s ethics, “said Rocky. According to Rocky, what BEM UI did to sarcastically criticize was the right way. To respond to the power of capital lip service enough with satire. “So why respond to a power whose capital is lip service with science. Just satire to respond to the power that is being led by Jokowi now. So it’s true, there is no need to use analyzing the data to say the level is low. It’s true what the students did, “said Rocky.

Jokowi recalls good manners and politeness President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) casually responded to criticism from University of Indonesia (UI) students on social media about the king of empty talk. Jokowi said the campus doesn’t need to block students from voicing their opinions. “Recently someone said I was Mr. Bipang and finally someone talked about The King Of Lip service. Yes, I think it’s a student form of expression, and it’s a country democratic, so the criticism is good, and the universities are good, no need to prevent students from expressing themselves, “Jokowi said on the presidential secretariat’s YouTube account on Tuesday (6/29). Jokowi also admitted that criticism was often leveled. From kelmar-klemer to authoritarian rulers. “Yes, it’s been a long time, yes, there was someone who said I was a kelmar-klemer, someone said I was a diver. Then changed again, someone said I was was bossy, then someone would say I was a lame duck, “he explained. Despite this, he reminded students to convey criticism with good manners. Because Indonesia, he said, has a culture of politeness in expressing opinions. “But also remember that we have a culture of etiquette, a culture of politeness, yes I think that is normal, maybe they learn to express opinions, but what is important in this moment is that we are all focusing together on managing the Covid-19 pandemic, he explained. [gil]

