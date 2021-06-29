New darkness descends on the Trump movement





Oh? Greene perked up, before quickly deflating when I informed her that I was a journalist. You [the media] don’t treat me very fairly.

My days are normally not that unusual. But it seemed oddly appropriate given the moment. Trump’s re-emergence on the political scene promises to unleash a greater seismic disruption in the American political system than the one he caused when he stepped off his golden escalator six years ago. Where once his supporters were hopeful, they now seemed aggrieved. The crowds are more frantic, the plots more bizarre, the cast of characters more bizarre.

This includes Greene, a freshman congressman from suburban Atlanta and a self-proclaimed repentant from Qanon who, barely six months in office, managed to get kicked from his committees and was nearly censored for comparing the wearing the mask in the Holocaust. A CV like this once relegated her to the margins of her party. But, on our home chat, she explained how central she is to becoming central to the tale of Trump’s comeback.

The former president, she said, had personally invited her to the rally and, if the schedule allows, she was planning to attend her next events across the country this summer.

Greene is a guy who doesn’t apologize, which is part of the reason she’s liked by Trump, a man who is loath to admit his fault or apologize. On stage, he praised her as being loved and respected, tough, smart and kind.

During our flight home, she explained her penchant for controversial statements as a byproduct of her upbringing in Northwest Georgia: This is how people talk at home. She said she felt the media had given her, a mother and a businesswoman an unfair jerk, although the controversy surrounding her is often on her own initiative, such as the time she made the headlines to agree with people who said the Parkland Massacre was a fake. flag firing expected. She told me that she continues to believe that the 2020 election was stolen, although its validity has been proven time and time again.

She never once asked not to record when I was sitting there in our row, half asleep and half awake. It had been a long 24 hours.

Trump supporters listen to the former president speak at his rally outside Cleveland. | Nick Hagen for POLITICO magazine

Earlier today, I had traveled to the Lorain County Fairgrounds in rural northeast Ohio to cover Trump’s first real post-presidential rally. Events tend to feel like a cross between a NASCAR hatchback and a traveling circus. Vendors from faraway states come to sell their MAGA hats and Trump T-shirts. There are die-hard fans who camp out days before to get a prime position. Strangers fire at each other and honk their cars as they drive past houses with Trump flags, or now, F — Biden.

On Saturday night, Trump had come to town to support Congressional candidate Max Miller, a former White House aide who won his approval in part because he was a staunch foot soldier ready to take on Representative Anthony Gonzalez, one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in the wake of the January 6 riots.

But no one seemed to care about it all. Few of the participants expressed an opinion on the Congress race. Two people I interviewed from the 16th arrondissement didn’t even know who Gonzalez or Miller were.

Instead, they wanted to hear from Trump; and, if not him, then the distribution of support from allies who eagerly fueled the fraud that the 2020 election was stolen, snatched from the hands of voters like them.

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a Trump confidant and donor who pushed election conspiracy theories to such an extent that he is now the defendant in a multi-million dollar libel lawsuit brought by Dominion Voting Systems, was greeted like a true rock star. Dressed in a suit and tie, sweat glistening on his face, he posed for selfies with fans, as they screamed heroes! at its simple passage.

Lindell may have been one of the main stars of the night, but the play itself was a fantasy from last November.

Onstage, a Cincinnati math professor gave a bizarre PowerPoint presentation to a patient audience who bent their eyes to the sun to see slides of curvy lines that he said were evidence of widespread and coordinated electoral fraud. He used his fuzzy calculations to prove that Trump actually won the election, and the public nodded.

When it was Greenes’ turn to speak, she asked the audience: Who is your president? Trump !, they replied, even though the year is 2021 and Joe Biden occupies the White House.

Not that the crowd needed a lot of conviction. I asked Richard Stachurski, a resident of Wellington, Ohio, if he wanted Trump to run in 2024.

How to run for president if you are already president? he has answered.

When he finally took the stage, Trump attacked Bidens’ policies and livened up as he pivoted to the past, speaking about his negotiations with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and his plans for a wall border.

There was a familiarity to it all. Songs from 4 YEARS OLDER! and CLOSE IT! (this time, aimed at infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci, instead of former campaign rival Hillary Clinton). The recitation of the sinister poem, The Serpent.

And yet there were signs that this rally was different. In previous rallies, Trump supporters were hopeful the Manhattan billionaire gave them a voice. There was a feeling that this charismatic foreigner would empower them to change Washington, and a joy that came from being part of a movement. Now they felt cheated. WE THE PEOPLE ARE PISSED OFF, a popular rally T-shirt read. Their champion was no longer in office, meaning he had been deprived of any real power. It seemed to fuel a sense of hopelessness, even on the part of Trump himself.

The subject is somewhat depressing, he said of his own speech.

