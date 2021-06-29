Chief Minister of Andhra Jagan Mohan Reddy writes to Prime Minister Modi about low vaccination coverage in private hospitals





Jagan Mohan Reddy said 2,67,075 people were vaccinated in private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh (File) Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday asked the Center to procure COVID-19 vaccines, initially allocated to private facilities and not lifted, and provide them for the vaccination campaign by government channels. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister stressed that “past experience and demand for vaccines in private hospitals” made it clear that private establishments could not use such huge amounts. “As part of the price liberalization and the accelerated national COVID-19 vaccination strategy, 25% of vaccines produced have been authorized to be purchased by private hospitals and industrial establishments (through their hospitals ). “ “This 25% allocation has been maintained in the revised guidelines for the implementation of the national Covid vaccination program from June 21,” said the Chief Minister. Citing the situation in Andhra Pradesh, Reddy said that so far only 2,67,075 people have been vaccinated in private state hospitals. “It can also be noted that 17.71,580 doses have been reserved for private hospitals (in Andhra Pradesh) for July. Past experience and demand clearly indicate that such huge amounts cannot be used by private hospitals.” , he added. Other states also expressed similar sentiments during a video conference conducted by the Union’s Cabinet secretary on June 24, the chief minister said. “I recommend that vaccine stocks not collected by private hospitals be purchased and supplied for the implementation of the vaccination campaign through government channels. Such an approach would greatly help speed up the vaccination campaign and allow efficient use of available resources to achieve full coverage as early as possible, ”the Chief Minister stressed. Mr Reddy called on the Prime Minister to take a quick decision in this regard. On May 22, he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Modi asking the Center to stop the supply of coronavirus vaccines to private hospitals given the limited availability of stocks and also because private hospitals were collecting exorbitant quantities from the hospitals. people. Mr Reddy had pointed out that private hospitals charge up to Rs 2,000 / 25,000 for each dose of vaccine due to the flexibility they were given to set the price. He observed that this was not only a disadvantage for the poorest strata of society who could not afford such a high cost, but it also created a black market situation for the vaccine, which administratively would be a Herculean task. to control. (Except for the title, this story was not edited by NDTV staff and is posted from a syndicated feed.)

