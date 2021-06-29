Opposition uproar after PTI lawmakers celebrate ‘easy’ budget approval





(Top to bottom, left to right): Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PTI chief whip in the National Assembly, Amir Dogar.

After the federal budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 passed through the National Assembly on Tuesday, members of the government all praised the ease with which it was passed, while members of the opposition cried foul, claiming that he had been “forced”.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the budget was passed “with great ease”, adding that “such a huge development budget has never been passed in Pakistan’s history”.

He noted that almost all government officials were present, while observing that the number of PML-Ns was low.

From the PPP, 54 out of 56 were present with the other two absent due to the coronavirus. Of the PML-N, among the 84 deputies in total, only 14 would have presented themselves.

According to the PTI’s chief whip in the National Assembly, Amir Dogar, 172 members of the government were present for the vote and four more arrived later and their votes were not counted.

“Parliament has once again expressed confidence in the prime minister by a strong majority,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry questioned the absence of the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif.

“It appears that the power crisis within the PML-N has worsened,” he said, adding: “The standoff between Maryam Nawaz and Shahbaz Sharif is leading to a loosening of the leadership’s grip on the party.

The minister said the budget “does not include new taxes” and provides for an increase in wages, in addition to loans for young people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver a speech in parliament when the NA session resumes tomorrow at 11:30 am.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi congratulated the whole nation on passing the budget.

“Today’s budget session has gone wonderfully. Tomorrow we will benefit from Prime Minister Imran Khan’s perspective,” he said.

Qureshi said a parliamentary session on national security will meet on July 1.

“The government was forced to turn around”

Responding to criticism about Shahbaz’s absence from today’s session, PML-N general secretary Ahsan Iqbal said it was because his cousin had passed away.

Contrary to Chaudhry’s observations, Iqbal said the “vast majority” of PML-N members were present.

He said six PTI members were not present, noting that 172 had come.

Iqbal said the opposition had indeed highlighted the gaps in the budget.

“It was the first budget in Pakistan’s history in which the government was forced to do an about-face,” he said. It seems that this is a reference to the finance bill initially proposing a Re1 tax on each call if the duration exceeds three minutes, a tax of Rs5 per GB of internet use and 10 paisas on each SMS.

From now on, talking on a cell phone for more than five minutes will be taxed at 75 paisa, but there will be no tax on texting and mobile internet.

“Illegal” budget adopted

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, speaking to media in parliament, said the government had “forced passage of the budget”.

“What happened in the National Assembly must be brought before the nation,” Bilawal said.

He said that with today’s session, “a very bad example” had been set for the National Assembly.

“The budget approval process has become illegal,” Bilawal said, adding: “Today members’ voting rights have been stolen.”

Speaking about the perceived absence of opposition lawmakers in the session, Bilawal said: “It gave the impression that many members of the opposition were not there. I had told Shahbaz Sharif that all of them were our party members would be there. [and they mostly were]. “

He regretted that all the opposition forces were not present.

The PPP chairman said he had written a letter to the chairman and “he will have to respond” to any points raised therein.

“If the President takes no action, it will be an illegal budget.”

Bilawal said if this is such a huge budget and the economy is growing, then “why are the members of the government in hiding?”

Slashing the budget, he said the government was “determined to make the people suffer”.

“The government had lost its moral legitimacy, now it has lost its legal legitimacy.”

Bilawal said the only way the opposition can put up effective resistance is when the Leader of the Opposition is in the House.

“If there is an attack on the Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, then now is the time to strike. If this is not the time to table a motion of no confidence, what is it? is ?” He asked.

“My opposition leader was attacked, I can’t stand it, I don’t know how the PML-N resisted [the treatment to Shahbaz] in parliament ”, added the president of the PPP.

Bilawal said the opposition was “neither heard nor their votes counted”. “Our only option now is to turn to the people.”

“The only way left is to work with the people to force this government to have more humanity.”

Bilawal also spoke of bringing a motion of no confidence against the president “for the sake of the sanctity of the House”.

‘Tax barbaric 5 minute calls’

PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb for her part called on the government to withdraw its tax policy for 1,100cc vehicles and 5-minute phone calls.

“Imran Sahib does not realize the effects of taxing 5-minute phone calls,” she said, calling the tax “barbaric”.

She said only 37% of the population uses smartphones, while the rest use non-smartphones and will be the most affected by the tax.

Marriyum said the budget contains “very tough measures” for the middle class.

She said that due to the metro and orange line bus projects brought to the country by the PML-N, residents have public transport facilities, which other provinces are private and therefore people encounter d ‘immense difficulties to get there.

Criticizing the PTI government’s BRT project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, she said that “under the cover of the project, holes worth Rs126 billion have been dug”.

Marriyum said food inflation stands at 16%, while unemployment stands at 15%.

She said the government has said it will not impose indirect taxes, but 67% of taxes are indirect in next year’s budget.

The PML-N leader, in her usual way of comparing the prime minister to a “friend” of Modi, said the prime minister “gives Modi missed calls, but he doesn’t answer”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/357573-opposition-uproar-after-pti-lawmakers-celebrate-easy-approval-of-budget The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos