Xi emphasizes loyalty as Chinese Communist Party prepares for 100th anniversary





BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday urged members of the Chinese Communist Party to remain loyal and continue serving the people by awarding a new medal of honor to 29 members as part of the party’s 100th anniversary celebrations in power this week. The medal ceremony was held with great fanfare in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People and was broadcast live on national television, as the party prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary on Thursday. The July 1 medal, announced in 2017 and first presented on Tuesday, is part of Xis’ efforts to solidify the image of one of the most powerful political parties in the world. He urged all members to keep loyalty and love for the party and people firmly at heart, turn this into action, dedicate everything, even your precious life, to the party and the people. Honored for their outstanding contributions to the party, the medal recipients included soldiers, community workers, and professionals in the arts and sciences. The Chinese Communist Party had 91.9 million members in 2019, or 6.6% of the Chinese population, and has ruled the country since 1949. As part of the anniversary week celebrations, the party also hosted a Monday night gala at the National Stadium, or Bird’s Nest as it is commonly known. Party leaders and foreign diplomats have witnessed the extravagance of song, dance and drama that has given the party credit for guiding China to great power over the past century. The darker parts of the party’s history, including a famine in the late 1950s, the Cultural Revolution in the 1960s, and the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, were omitted from the show. The show culminated with the audience singing the song Without the Communist Party, There Would Be No New China and five minutes of fireworks. Many Chinese people applauded the celebration by posting greetings for the country online and partying on social media. Some comments were less cheerful. It is only when the price of housing drops that people start to feel happy, read a comment, which received 39 likes. Reporting by Yew Lun Tian and the Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Stephen Coates

