Brexit POLL: Should Boris Johnson relax new immigration rules to tackle staff shortages? | Politics | New

Ben Habib denounces the “real bad guys” of immigration to the United Kingdom

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has called on the government to update its “shortage occupations list” to include a range of other roles that employers are struggling to fulfill. Britain’s largest business lobby group said butchers, welders and bricklayers should be added to the list.

The list currently ranges from scientists, engineers and IT analysts to web designers, vets and architects. A number of roles in the arts are also listed, including dancers, choreographers and musicians. However, strict criteria must be met to be eligible. For example, “only qualified classical ballet dancers or qualified contemporary dancers” who meet British standards are covered by the program.

The hotel industry struggles to find enough staff

Do you think the list should be expanded following advice from CBI? Vote in our poll and scroll down to leave a comment to explain your reasons. The CBI has also urged companies to take bigger steps to address staff shortages by taking a chance on job seekers who might otherwise be overlooked. The group’s appeal comes as businesses across the country prepare for a busy season as lockdown restrictions are lifted. Hotels, restaurants, bars and carriers are scrambling to hire enough staff to cope with an increase in custom. CBI President Karan Bilimoria called on the Prime Minister to urgently respond to the need for a larger workforce. READ MORE: Scottish fishing on the brink: Trawlers face £ 23million black hole

She said: “Where there are clear and proven labor shortages, companies should be able to hire from overseas. An evolving list of shortage occupations could be useful. “But it’s really important to stress that foreign workers are not and should not be our only answer to labor shortages. Here too, investing in skills is vital. “It’s not a choice. We need to do both to make sure our businesses have access to the people they need to be successful. “ A government spokesperson said “instead of depending on foreign labor” UK employers should be ready and willing to invest in British workers. DO NOT MISS

CBI wants butchers on government job shortage list

Boris Johnson introduced new post-Brexit immigration rules

They added: “We have implemented an unprecedented set of measures to support businesses during the pandemic and our Jobs Plan is helping people across the country to retrain, learn new skills and return to work. job. “We are also working with industries to better promote employment, training and a range of other initiatives. “The government has carefully considered the findings and recommendations of the Migration Advisory Committee on the shortage occupations list, but decided not to make large-scale changes while we monitor the new skilled worker route and assess how the UK labor market is growing and recovering after the pandemic. ” On Wednesday June 30, EU citizens living in the UK will reach the deadline to apply for EU Settlement Status (EUSS).

The first pages of Brexit

Hotels and restaurants scramble to hire new staff after closures

Labor has called for a three-month extension of the post-Brexit confirmation of immigration status program for nationals of EU member states. Home Secretary Kevin Foster said more than 5.6 million applications had been received by the end of May. He said a total of 5.2 million claims have been closed. He told the Commons: “As the deadline is tomorrow, we will take a pragmatic and flexible approach to considering late applications filed after the deadline.”

CBI says welders should be on shortage list