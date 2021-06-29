Politics
Istanbul canal inauguration ceremony
TURKEY. On Saturday June 26, 2021, Recep Tayyip Erdogan officially launched the construction of the Istanbul Canal (Kanal Istanbul), a new seaway that will allow ships to connect the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara. Located west of the country’s economic capital, this artificial strait 45 km long, 275 meters wide and 21 meters deep will run parallel to the Bosphorus Strait.
Boats will thus be able to benefit from an alternative to passing through the very congested Bosphorus Strait. There are 41,000 ships (including 10,000 tankers) that pass through it each year and forecasts indicate that there will be 78,000 by 2050. In addition to facilitating maritime traffic, the Istanbul Canal will “a reduction in the waiting time for ships to enter and leave the port and the resolution of the problems caused by the difficulties of navigation in the Bosporus“, insists the Turkish president.
“Today, we are turning a new page in the history of Turkish development … This project will breathe new life into our foreign trade“, underlined on this occasion the Turkish president. The symbolic start of the construction works consisted of laying the first stone, in Sazlidere, of one of the six bridges which will span the future canal.
Critics of the project denounce its astronomical cost, estimated at 12.5 billion, but also its ecological impact. On the first point, Recep Tayyip Erdogan replies that “the contributions of the Istanbul canal to Turkey are too important to be compared to the cost of this project. He specifies that the project will quickly become self-financing thanks to the revenues of the ships. who will use it, but also the revenue from the port that will be built.
According to Ekrem Imamoglu, opponent to Recep Tayyip Erdogan and mayor of Istanbul since 2019, the land bordering the future canal has been ceded to supporters of the Turkish president. “IIt’s a construction and real estate project … The main reason that motivates Erdogan is money, money and more money“, he sums up.
Sources
2/ https://en.econostrum.info/Ground-breaking-ceremony-for-the-Istanbul-Canal_a1032.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
