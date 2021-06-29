Trump asked Parler to ban his critics if he joined him, he declined: report





Trump would have been willing to join Talk, the social media site, if he banned his critics. Trump’s representatives told Parler he could become an active user of Talk, according to an excerpt from an upcoming book by Michael Wolff. Speak, who is popular with the far right, hesitated at the suggestion to ban criticism of Trump, Wolff wrote. See more stories on the Insider business page.

In an excerpt from “Donald Trump’s January 6: The view from inside the Oval Office,” published Monday in New York Magazine, Wolff wrote that Trump’s representatives approached Speak when Trump was in power, offering him to join the platform. -form once he leaves the White House.

Speak is a right-wing website that was popular with pro-Trump extremists at the time of the Capitol riots on January 6.

“They had proposed that Trump, after leaving office, become an active member of Speaking, shifting much of his activity to social media from Twitter,” Wolff wrote.

According to their proposal, Trump would receive 40% of gross revenues from Speaking, and Speaking would “ban anyone who spoke negatively about him,” Wolff wrote.

“Talking only balked at this last condition,” he wrote.

The 40% figure has already been reported.

Trump never became an active member of Parler. Twitter and Facebook blocked Trump after the deadly insurgency on Capitol Hill, citing “the risk of further incitement to violence.”

Insider has reached out to Speak for comment.

Trump considered joining Speaking under the pseudonym “Person X,” his former CEO, John Matze, said in a court filing in January. Matze, ousted from his CEO role earlier this year, said Amazon Web Services (AWS) was aware of the plans while hosting Speak. He terminated his contract with Speak, taking the site offline to prevent Trump from being present on social media, Matze said.

At the time, Amazon said that “Parler’s suspension had nothing to do with politics.” He suspended the site because Parler was “unable to effectively identify and remove content that encourages or incites violence,” he said.

Parler came back online in February with a new host and a new CEO.

Speak became a platform for pro-Trump extremists to rally before and during the January 6 riots, in part because of its lack of moderation in content. Following the riots, Apple and Google removed Parler from their app stores.

