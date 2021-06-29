Why did Biden ask Putin for help in Afghanistan?





The peace deal that the Donald Trumps administration struck with the Taliban in February 2020 called for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan. Joe Biden, who was elected president in November 2020, also said the pullout would be completed by September. As the US withdrawal continues, the US continues its search for military bases in countries close to Afghanistan, primarily Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. However, it would be wrong to say that the United States has made progress on this issue. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that his country will not provide a military base to the CIA for possible operations of the Washington administration in Afghanistan.

Pakistan and China are in cahoots. India, meanwhile, which is at loggerheads with China, is strengthening its relations with the United States. It’s no secret from the government that the United States wants to kill the Chinas New Silk Road project, which it has advertised as One Belt One Road. Asian territory is once again at the center of a Great Game. The United States is trying to surround China in the Indo-Pacific. We previously mentioned that certain strategies and scenarios have been developed to drive a wedge between China and Russia. So, this must be one of the reasons Biden played well with Putin at the Geneva summit on June 16. Russians and Europeans expected the Biden-Putin meeting to play out like a boxing match. However, the exact opposite has happened.

It is said that Biden was looking for certain blind spots that the United States could use to disrupt Russian-Sino relations, and that at times he questioned Putin for this purpose. Putin, for his part, has not fallen for this and has given the United States a big nothing, according to the vineyard behind the scenes.

On the other hand, rumors are circulating that Biden has asked Putin for help to form a temporary military base in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan. He justified a new base under the pretext of facilitating the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan and of maintaining military aid to the Afghan government. Putin apparently informed Biden that building a military base in two countries adjacent to the Chinese border would be viewed as a hostile act by the Beijing government. Putin also noted that using these bases for a military operation in Afghanistan could put the Taliban and Tajik and Kyrgyz forces face to face in conflict. In a nutshell, Putin’s response to Biden was NO.

Another issue plaguing the Biden government is what will happen to Afghan civilians working for the US military once the troops withdraw completely. The Taliban is expected to continue advancing and the Afghan government to collapse shortly thereafter. A similar situation occurred after the withdrawal of the United States from Vietnam. The United States signed a peace accord with North Vietnamese forces in 1973. Even though the South Vietnam administration opposed the deal, the US approach has not changed. Panic ensued in 1975, when American troops were evacuated from the country. The capital, Saigon, quickly fell to the forces of the North. Hundreds of thousands of Southerners wanted to flee with the US military, fearing that the northern forces would take revenge. Many southerners clinging to the tail of evacuation planes perished, and these movie-like scenes were etched in people’s minds for many years to come.

Today, tens of thousands of Afghans who provide translation, guidance and logistics services to the US military in Afghanistan are waiting to be rescued. The US media is saturated with personal stories of Afghan civilians and the visa issues they face. The number of Afghans who want to go to the United States with their families is said to be over 70,000. US law, on the other hand, limits this number to 26,500 under the special immigrant visa. The special immigrant visa procedures are complex and extremely slow. Sometimes it can take up to 3 years for the visa application to be processed.

First, Afghans employed by the US military must be transferred to a safe zone as soon as possible. The program to bring people serving in the US military to America is extremely competitive. Thousands of applications have already been rejected. The same problem exists for the other partners of the Military Coalition, of course. The evacuation of American soldiers will continue until September, but there is already a “Vietnamese syndrome” experienced in the United States and in Afghanistan.

