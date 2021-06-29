Politics
Days after Jammu drone attack, Prime Minister Modi holds meeting with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Ajit Doval
Text size:
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discussed “futuristic challenges” in the defense sector, the defense said. sources.
Rapidly crafting a large-scale policy to deal with emerging security threats and futuristic challenges facing the country was a major focus of the meeting, people familiar with the development said.
The meeting took place two days after drones loaded with explosives were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station in the first case of such suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike vital installations.
“The government is proposing a policy to collectively face emerging challenges. It was decided to speed up the development of the policy, ”said one of the above mentioned after the meeting.
Various ministries and departments are working on the policy to effectively tackle the new, non-traditional security challenges facing the country.
The Ministry of Defense and the three services will play a leading role in the formulation of the policy as well as in its implementation by coordinating with all the main actors and security agencies.
It has also been learned that the three forces are urged to focus adequately on filling the gaps to effectively deal with new age challenges such as drone attacks and to procure the necessary materials to contain them.
Read also : Rajnath Singh reviews India’s military readiness in Ladakh on 3-day visit
The meeting also addressed various other aspects, including equipping the security forces with modern equipment and involving more young people, start-ups and the strategic community on the ground.
The military has previously worked on integrating artificial intelligence, cognitive science, robotics, drones, quantum computing, nanotechnology, and cyber capabilities as part of efforts to address future challenges. .
People said the three services as well as key national security planners will have a series of meetings over the next few weeks and months to speed up work on the policy.
They said the services had already been ordered to focus on acquiring anti-drone technology to deal with attacks from unmanned aerial vehicles.
Following the attack on Jammu, the Indian Air Force reinforced the security of all its bases located in the border areas.
The government turned over the investigation into the attack to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has developed anti-drone technology to shoot down hostile drones within a range of two to three kilometers.
It should conduct more research on range extension.
A day after the attack on the Jammu Air Force station, further attempts to target the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military station in Jammu with drones were thwarted by soldiers on alert.
Read also : The Jammu drone attack, a first in India, signals a new terrorist challenge. NIA may resume investigation
Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram
Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it
India is all the more in need of free, fair, uninhibited and questioning journalism as it is facing multiple crises.
But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time.
ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here.
Support our journalism
Sources
2/ https://theprint.in/defence/days-after-jammu-drone-attack-pm-modi-holds-meeting-with-amit-shah-rajnath-singh-ajit-doval/686899/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos