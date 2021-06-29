Days after Jammu drone attack, Prime Minister Modi holds meeting with Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Ajit Doval

Text size:

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Interior Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and discussed “futuristic challenges” in the defense sector, the defense said. sources.

Rapidly crafting a large-scale policy to deal with emerging security threats and futuristic challenges facing the country was a major focus of the meeting, people familiar with the development said.

The meeting took place two days after drones loaded with explosives were used to carry out an attack on the Jammu Air Force station in the first case of such suspected Pakistan-based terrorists deploying unmanned aerial vehicles to strike vital installations.

“The government is proposing a policy to collectively face emerging challenges. It was decided to speed up the development of the policy, ”said one of the above mentioned after the meeting.

Various ministries and departments are working on the policy to effectively tackle the new, non-traditional security challenges facing the country.

The Ministry of Defense and the three services will play a leading role in the formulation of the policy as well as in its implementation by coordinating with all the main actors and security agencies.

It has also been learned that the three forces are urged to focus adequately on filling the gaps to effectively deal with new age challenges such as drone attacks and to procure the necessary materials to contain them.

The meeting also addressed various other aspects, including equipping the security forces with modern equipment and involving more young people, start-ups and the strategic community on the ground.

The military has previously worked on integrating artificial intelligence, cognitive science, robotics, drones, quantum computing, nanotechnology, and cyber capabilities as part of efforts to address future challenges. .

People said the three services as well as key national security planners will have a series of meetings over the next few weeks and months to speed up work on the policy.

They said the services had already been ordered to focus on acquiring anti-drone technology to deal with attacks from unmanned aerial vehicles.

Following the attack on Jammu, the Indian Air Force reinforced the security of all its bases located in the border areas.

The government turned over the investigation into the attack to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has developed anti-drone technology to shoot down hostile drones within a range of two to three kilometers.

It should conduct more research on range extension.

A day after the attack on the Jammu Air Force station, further attempts to target the Ratnuchak-Kaluchak military station in Jammu with drones were thwarted by soldiers on alert.

