Xi pays tribute to heroes of communism, but outside pressure is mounting





On July 1, the country stops for the festivities. The regime glorifies the economic recovery after the Covid crisis. The problems are external: Japan ready to protect Taiwan; India sends 50,000 additional troops to the border with China; Indonesia opens a maritime base with the help of the United States. Xi ends up with Putin’s backing (for now).

Beijing (AsiaNews) – We must “trust, love and contribute to the CCP forever.” This is the invitation (order) that Xi Jinping extended to the Chinese people today by awarding 29 CCP members the “July 1 Medal.” The day after tomorrow, China will stop to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the party’s founding. The Chinese president is touting confidence, boasting of a stable economic recovery after the coronavirus crisis. The celebrations, however, come at a time of growing external pressure, and not just from the United States, with which Beijing is embroiled in a difficult political, economic and technological impasse. Speaking at the Washington-based Hudson Institute yesterday, Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Yasuhide Nakayama said it was necessary to “wake up” Chinese pressure on Taiwan and “protect” Taiwanese democracy. Tokyo recently increased its support for Taipei, overcoming fears of possible retaliation from China. Reunification with Taiwan is the only explicit goal contained in Xi’s plan for “the rejuvenation of the great Chinese nation.” Beijing considers the island to be a “rebel” province and does not rule out reconquering it by force. The situation is no less tense on the Himalayan front on the border with India. China’s Foreign Ministry yesterday called on the Indian government to take action to ease tensions along the border. According to Bloomberg, Delhi recently sent an additional 50,000 troops to garrison at the Line of Actual Control, bringing the number of troops there to 200,000. The two Asian giants share a 3,488 km border in the rugged Himalayan region, during which they waged a brief but bloody conflict in 1962. Delhi claims large sections of the Aksai Chin (which the Chinese have obtained from Pakistan). Instead, Beijing claims the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. On June 15, 2020, Indians and Chinese troops clashed in the Galwan Valley, between Ladakh and Chinese Aksai Chin: 20 Indian soldiers died, as well as an unknown number of Chinese soldiers. The news is not comforting for Beijing on its southern flank either. On June 25, Indonesia and the United States laid the groundwork for the construction of an Indonesian Coast Guard training center. It will originate on the island of Batam, capital of the Indonesian province of Riau Islands, a few tens of kilometers from the strategic Strait of Malacca. The facility will be completed within a year and will not house US forces. According to the Indonesian government, there are no specific reasons behind the choice of Batam as the location of the new center. Several analysts think differently. Indonesia is implementing a naval reinforcement program, aimed in part at countering China’s activism in the waters around the Natuna Islands, included in the province of Riau. The Chinese do not claim territory on this Indonesian archipelago of 272 islands, but claim the right to exploit its fish-bearing waters, which is met with strong opposition from Jakarta. The Natuna are located on the southwestern edge of the South China Sea, which Beijing claims for nearly 90%. Indonesia, Vietnam, The Philippines, Malaysia and Taiwan, with the support of the United States, oppose China’s territorial claims. The only sector apparently calm for the Chinese is that of the north. China and Russia yesterday extended a twenty-year friendship and cooperation treaty signed in 2001 until 2026. The two countries are joining forces in the face of the geopolitical challenge launched by the Biden administration. In the long run, however, problems such as the rampant Chinese “colonization” of eastern Siberia risk of creating tensions between Beijing and Moscow.

