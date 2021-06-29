Eight leaders of Imran’s party excluded from Sindh assembly in Pakistan for causing heckling





Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

Karachi [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Eight leaders of the Pakistani government led by Imran Khan were expelled from the Sindh assembly after making noise and violating the sanctity of the house during a session.

News International, citing the prohibition order issued by Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, reported that due to their “disorderly conduct” they (the members) were asked to withdraw from the session. In progress.

Pakistani leaders banned from Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are Saeed Ahmed, Rabistan Khan, Arsalan Taj Hussain, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Adeel Ahmed, Shah Nawaz Jadoon, Bilal Ahmed and Raja Azhar Khan.

“The Honorable Speaker of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh during the deliberations of the House at his sitting held on June 28, 2020, observed the conduct of said members of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh in an extremely disorderly manner and expressed his displeasure. about it, “says the order.

“Such disorderly conduct by said members has undermined the sanctity of the House as well as parliamentary practices,” he added.

On Monday, members of the opposition in the provincial assembly had organized a unique demonstration and brought a charpoy on site to mark the “funeral of democracy”.

During the assembly session, members of the opposition PTI were not allowed to speak. Therefore, they staged a protest by bringing the charpoy to the scene and chanting “democracy burial” slogans.

The president, who grew angry at the situation, had ordered staff to remove the charpoy from the room and maintain decorum, saying “the opposition had violated the sanctity of the House.”

During the uproar, provincial ministers Nasir Hussain Shah and Mukesh Kumar Chawla reintroduced a bill to protect journalists, which was passed by the assembly. On this occasion, Chawla, in retaliation for the demonstration, declared that it was in reality the PTI which “killed democracy” in the country while leaving the masses to suffer. (ANI)

