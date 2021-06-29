Britain’s Labor Party draws criticism for using PM Modi’s image to target Boris Johnson | World news

Britain’s opposition Labor Party has been called a divisive and anti-India factor by Indian diaspora groups after a party leaflet for a by-election in northern England used an image Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The leaflet, in circulation for the Batley and Spen poll in West Yorkshire slated for Thursday, shows Modi in a handshake with Conservative Party Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the 2019 G7 summit with the message Don’t risk a Conservative MP who is not on your side.

It sparked furious reactions on social media after Tory MP Richard Holden posted an image of it on Twitter, wondering if this implies Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer would not be seen in a handshake with the Prime Minister Indian.

Dear Keir Starmer, can you please explain this leaflet and clarify if a Labor PM / politician would refuse to have relations with the biggest democracy in the world? Is your message to 1.5 million Indian diaspora in the UK, asked the Conservative Friends of India (CFIN) diaspora organization.

Labor is doubling down on this controversial leaflet published in Batley & Spen (critics’ brand gutter policy). Kim Leadbeater’s campaign spox says leaflet emphasizes that a Tory vote means supporting a prime minister “who insults Muslim women and calls it a joke” pic.twitter.com/C35oS6dapA – Kate Ferguson (@ kateferguson4) June 28, 2021

Outrage echoed within the ranks of the Labor Party, with the diaspora group Labor Friends of India (LFIN) demanding the immediate withdrawal of the leaflet.

The Labor Party is right to denounce Boris Johnson’s lack of action after concluding that anti-Muslim sentiment remains a problem within the Conservative Party. It is unfortunate that the Labor Party used a photo of India’s Prime Minister, the world’s largest democracy and one of the UK’s closest friends, from the 2019 G7 meeting, on its leaflet, said LFIN in its press release.

Indian-born Labor MP Virendra Sharma also condemned the move as a cheap divide and rule policy and a dog-whistle policy unworthy of work.

The Labor Party will win by bringing people together and uniting the community, doing anything else will divide our community and play into the game of the Conservatives, said Sharma, who represents Ealing Southall in London, a constituency with a large presence of the Indian diaspora.

Another Indian-born Labor MP, Navendu Mishra, took to Twitter to say that racism is alive and well among Labor.

A hierarchy of racism exists within the party and some groups are seen as a fair game for attacks based on religion / race / heritage, said Mishra, MP for Stockport in the north of England.

Labor will not win by playing divide and conquer politics against our communities. We will win on the basis of a principled stand against racism and discrimination of all kinds inside and outside the party, he said.

The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) group responded by organizing a letter of complaint to the leader of the Starmer party, criticizing the bank voting policy of the campaign leaflet.

The OFBJP opposes this type of anti-Indian branding only for the politics of votebank. Such posters and statements are a clear sign of a Labor-led divisive policy, said OFBJP chairman Kuldeep Shekhawat.

Angry posts dominated Twitter’s original social media post, with many pointing out that it was Labor’s perceived anti-Indian stance ‘that was one of the factors behind its deadly defeat in the general election of 2019 under the direction of former chef Jeremy Corbyn.

The by-election in Batley and Spen, a traditional stronghold of the Labor Party, is seen as a crucial test of Starmers leadership after the opposition party misbehaved in the recent by-elections.

This week’s side poll follows the resignation of former Labor MP Tracy Brabin after being elected mayor of West Yorkshire and has Kim Leadbeater in the fray for the party, sister of Jo Cox, the near murdered Labor MP from his constituency office in a far-right attack in June 2016.