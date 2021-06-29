Politics
China’s handling of nuclear power plant leak shows need for transparency
For the Chinese Communist Party, opacity is a virtue and transparency a vice. This approach to governance has worked well for the party, which will celebrate the centenary of its founding on Thursday.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t work so well when you operate a Chinese nuclear power plant, especially in partnership with a foreign investor who cannot so easily embrace party principles.
China General Nuclear Power Group and Framatome, a French unit of EDF, provided a classic example two weeks ago, when CNN reported that President Joe Biden’s administration was “assessing [a] reported leak in a Chinese nuclear power plant ”.
The alarming headline sums up what must be one of President Xi Jinping’s worst nightmares.
In January of last year, the party’s initial struggle to control the Covid-19 epidemic made many wonder whether it was finally reaching its ‘Chernobyl moment’ – a system failure that would fatally undermine the credibility of the government. regime, just like the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in 1986. disaster did for the Soviet Communist Party.
Xi’s administration has recovered from its initial pandemic faux pas, so much so that the party is now touting China’s successful containment of the coronavirus as one of its greatest triumphs. But imagine if, just two weeks before the party’s 100th anniversary celebration, there had been a Chernobyl or Fukushima-wide nuclear disaster just 75 km west of the Pearl River Delta, the one of the most densely populated and economically dynamic regions of the country.
According to the CNN report, based in part on documents provided by Framatome to the Biden administration, the leak occurred at the Taishan nuclear power plant in southern Guangdong province. Although administration officials did not believe a major disaster was imminent, the documents also indicated that the Chinese nuclear regulator had increased the plant’s radiation emission limits to help it cope with the situation. .
Since CGN is one of dozens of Chinese companies officially sanctioned by the United States, Framatome potentially needed the approval of the Biden administration before helping its Chinese partner deal with the situation. CGN and EDF are 70-30 joint venture partners in Taishan.
Framatome’s memo to the U.S. Department of Energy was dated June 8, and the CNN report came out on the morning of Monday, June 14, China time. The Taishan factory had apparently tried to anticipate the report by posting a statement on its website on Sunday evening, June 13. This statement, however, simply stated that there was no problem at the factory and did not address any of the seemingly alarming details. in the CNN report.
CGN and Taishan’s “never apologize, never explain” approach to the situation shook people’s nerves. A local government official in Jiangmen, whose jurisdiction includes the Taishan factory, told the Financial Times that local residents were completely in the dark. “The factory says everything is fine,” the official said. “Without a proper explanation of the CNN report, what can we do?
Unlike its Chinese partner, Framatome and EDF have not been able to remain silent. Their position was further complicated by the fact that the Taishan plant is the first in the world to operate a European pressurized reactor, a Franco-German technology. Any serious problem at Taishan could have huge implications for other EPR projects, such as the UK joint venture of EDF and CGN, currently under construction at Hinkley Point.

But the statements and subsequent briefings from the two French companies were still far less detailed than the information provided to the Biden administration. They said what was happening in Taishan appeared to be linked to damaged fuel rods – a common occurrence in nuclear power plants that can usually be repaired without having to shut down the affected plant.
“Based on the current information, I don’t think there is any need to be unduly concerned,” Jeffrey Merrifield, partner at Pillsbury and former member of the US Nuclear Regulatory Commission, said after the French briefings. “But the lack of information about the event does not help build confidence that there is no problem.”
On June 16, more than 48 hours after CNN’s original report, the Chinese government indeed confirmed that only five of some 60,000 rods in the affected Taishan reactor had been damaged – too little to trigger safety concerns. If Beijing had simply said this in a more timely manner, this minor incident would never have threatened to become a major story.
Sources
2/ https://www.ft.com/content/1c47d829-34a2-4efd-8c43-f9cdd95b6994
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
