Wisconsin GOP struggles with just how much to please Trump





Few Republicans in the country have rocked harder and faster for Mr. Trump than those in Wisconsin. In the 2016 presidential primary, Scott Walker, the then state governor whose own campaign ended after 71 days with a warning against Mr. Trump’s nomination organized the entire political and local media apparatus of the party behind Senator Ted Cruz of Texas in what amounted to a last ditch effort to arrest Mr. Trump.

Mr Cruz won the state, the last he won before ending his campaign a month later. Most Wisconsin Republicans, but not all, quickly joined Mr. Trump. Representative Paul D. Ryan, then Speaker of the House, dragged his feet in endorsing Mr. Trump. Charlie Sykes, at the time the state’s most influential conservative talk radio host, never did and quit his job to become a Never-Trump commentator.

Now, like they did in Georgia and Arizona, Mr. Trumps falsely claims he won the Wisconsins presidential contest threatening to divide Republicans. At the party convention on Saturday, Mr Trump delivered a pre-recorded message reiterating the lie that he won the state, although he did not mention any of the legislative leaders he attacked in his statement the day before. .

We actually had great results in Wisconsin, Mr. Trump said. As you know, in 2016 we won, and as you also know, in 2020 we won, but it has not yet been judged that way.

Shae Sortwell, a Conservative state assembly member who was one of 15 lawmakers in the Republican state of Wisconsin to sign a Jan. 5 letter to Vice President Mike Pence urging him not to certify the Presidential election results the next day argued that it had been proven that some Wisconsin election administrators broke state law.

I hope they find out the truth about the existence of collusion between Democratic agents to violate election law, he said of Mr Voss’ investigators. This is what I want to find.

Mr Vos has proposed legislation to make postal voting more difficult and has banned the massive collection of early votes in which the clerk of the city of Madison, the capital of the liberal state, pledged last fall . But he has so far resisted, without ruling out, calls to subpoena a large number of 2020 votes and embark on an Arizona-style audit.

