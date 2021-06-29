Politics
UK Labor accused of ‘divisive’ politics with poll flyer featuring PM Modi – The New Indian Express
LONDON: The British opposition Labor Party has been called “divisional” and “anti-Indian” by Indian diaspora groups after a party leaflet for a by-election in northern England used an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The leaflet, in circulation for the Batley and Spen poll in West Yorkshire slated for Thursday, shows Modi in a handshake with Conservative Party Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the 2019 G7 summit with the message ‘Don’t risk a Conservative MP who is not on your side “.
It sparked furious reactions on social media after Tory MP Richard Holden posted an image of it on Twitter, wondering if this implies Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer would not be seen in a handshake with the Prime Minister Indian.
“Dear Keir Starmer, can you explain this leaflet and clarify whether a Labor Prime Minister / politician would refuse to have relations with the world’s largest democracy? Is that your message to the over 1.5 million members of the the Indian diaspora in the UK, ”asked the curator Friends of India Diaspora Organization (CFIN).
The outrage resonated in the ranks of the Labor Party, with the diaspora group Labor Friends of India (LFIN) demanding the “immediate withdrawal” of the leaflet.
since @kimleadbeater what is this leaflet about? Why is a photo of the PM with Modi specifically used here? Especially in an area with a large Muslim community. This is terrible! https://t.co/fRAHLSSCdH
– Nathan (@nathansangtm) June 28, 2021
“Labor is right to denounce Boris Johnson’s inaction after concluding that anti-Muslim sentiment remains a problem within the Conservative Party. It is unfortunate that Labor used a photo of India’s prime minister, the most great democracy and one of the UK’s closest friends of the 2019 G7 meeting on his leaflet, “LFIN said in its statement.
Indian-born Labor MP Virendra Sharma also condemned the move as a “cheap divide and rule” and a “dog whistle” policy not worthy of work.
“The Labor Party will win by bringing people together and uniting the community, doing anything else will divide our community and play in the hands of the Tories,” said Sharma, who represents Ealing Southall in London, a constituency with a large presence of the Indian diaspora.
Another Labor MP of Indian origin, Navendu Mishra, took to Twitter to say that “racism is alive and well within Labor”.
“A hierarchy of racism exists within the party and some groups are seen as a level playing field for attacks based on religion / race / heritage,” said Mishra, MP for Stockport in the north of England.
“Labor will not win by playing divide and conquer politics against our communities. We will win on the basis of a principled stand against racism and discrimination of all kinds inside and outside the party “, did he declare.
The group Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) responded by organizing a letter of complaint to the leader of the Starmer party, criticizing the “vote bank policy” of the campaign leaflet.
“The OFBJP opposes this type of anti-India brand only for the politics of the vote bank. Such posters and statements are clearly a sign of a divisive policy led by Labor,” said the president of the OFBJP, Kuldeep Shekhawat.
Angry posts dominated the original Twitter social media post, with many pointing out that it was Labor’s perceived “anti-Indian stance” that was one of the factors behind its deadly defeat in the general election of 2019 under the direction of former chef Jeremy Corbyn.
The by-election in Batley and Spen, a traditional Labor stronghold, is seen as a crucial test of Starmer’s leadership after the opposition party misbehaved in the recent by-elections.
This week’s side poll follows the resignation of former Labor MP Tracy Brabin after being elected mayor of West Yorkshire and has Kim Leadbeater in the fray for the party, sister of Jo Cox, the near murdered Labor MP from his constituency office to a far-right attack in June 2016.
Sources
2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/world/2021/jun/29/uk-labour-party-accused-of-divisive-politics-with-poll-leaflet-featuring-pm-modi-2323203.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
