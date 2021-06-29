Politics
CCP Parties Before Next Year’s Storm
The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) celebrates its 100th anniversary tomorrow. Among actions to expand the celebrations, officials compiled 80 party centenary slogans and 100 quotes from party history.
In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping (), who is the CCP’s general secretary, said that power should be exercised in the cage of regulations, but he continuously challenged the regulations in the name of his personal power. As a result, the 20th National Party Congress of the CCP next year is considered by some to be an impending storm.
While the 19th National Party Congress in 2017 abolished the rule that Chinese presidents can only be re-elected once, that’s not the most worrying thing. After all, under the CCP, two major tenets of party-led government and political power emerge from the barrel of a gun, the CPC General Secretary and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission hold the real political and military power. , while presidents have power is not much greater than that of a symbolic head of state under a Cabinet system.
What really shows Xis’ determination to stay in power is that he did not promote a successor to the 19th National Party Congress to join the CPC Politburo Standing Committee. Besides Xi, the only one of the six politburo members eligible for re-election to the standing committee of the 20th National Congress is Zhao Leji (), who is ranked sixth among the members.
However, Zhao is secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, and there is no precedent in the history of the party for a member of this commission to take the post of general secretary.
In the absence of a successor, Xi is expected to be re-elected general secretary of the party. This would violate at least two of the main principles of the CCP: that no one aged 67 or over holds a position in the party, and that no party official serves more than a second term. A person can serve as the CPC General Secretary for up to 10 years.
Although these two conventions are unwritten, they have been followed for many years, making it difficult to pretend that they are not regulations. Xi probably figured out how to get around them. Raising the age limit could be justified by an increase in life expectancy. If US President Joe Biden can be president at 78, why not Xi at 69? As for the number of terms, Xi could argue for an exception, as China is in a period of great development opportunities.
Party factions and the younger generation will not readily accept it. One way to stop it would be the Peng Dehuai () pattern.
Peng, as one of the 10 marshals of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, has always been known for his outspokenness. During China’s war of resistance against Japan, he defied the instructions of Mao Zedong () by launching the 100 regiment offensive and achieved a great victory. During the Korean War, he forced the United States to replace General Douglas MacArthur.
However, despite these great military successes, Peng ended up being prosecuted to death during the Cultural Revolution for raising doubts about Maos’ political decisions in the Great Leap Forward. Since then, no one in the CCP has dared to be so openly critical.
Another option would be the Lin Biao () model. In 1971, CCP Vice President Lins’ coup attempt, under conditions at the time, could not be carried out openly, but took the form of a secret palace coup. .
However, no such attempt has ever succeeded. The most recent example dates back to 2012, when Chongqing Party Committee Secretary Bo Xilai () and Politburo member Zhou Yongkang () were not happy that Xi became the supreme leader.
The most volatile period for any dictatorship occurs during a power transition. It is only if China manages to get through this institutional crisis that it can reasonably assert that the Chinese model is a viable development path.
Yang Chung-hsin is a civil servant.
Translated by Julian Clegg
