As the United States withdraws from Afghanistan, Kabul airport is a final position





KABUL, Afghanistan For years, Hamid Karzai International Airport has been a primary gateway to Afghanistan, an ambitious symbol of civilian life and normalcy amid military bases, warplanes and scars decades of fighting in the surrounding countryside. But now the airport, known to everyone as Kabul International, has become the last stand of the 20-year American campaign in Afghanistan. If the United States and its allies can strike a deal for Turkey to keep forces in place to secure the airport, President Biden can move forward with his plan to keep the US embassy and diplomatic missions. from allied countries even after the troops fight for the United States. and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization depart. If not, senior US and NATO officials have said, the consequences could be significant: Mr Bidens plans to try to maintain a diplomatic presence in the country, as part of an effort international campaign aimed at preventing a return to the dark era controlled by the Taliban. the past will most likely be put aside, and aid groups’ access to the country may be cut off.

Airport security, in whatever form or mode, will be important, not only to the United States, but to any other country that also plans to maintain a diplomatic presence in Kabul, the spokesperson said. Pentagon word John F. Kirby in a statement. interview. James G. Stavridis, a retired admiral who served as the Supreme Allied Commander of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization for Europe, put it more bluntly. Without a secure airport, the ability to conduct day-to-day embassy operations in a large country like Afghanistan, which is the size of Texas, is drastically reduced, he said. In addition to personal safety and the ability to evacuate in an emergency, helicopters and planes are needed to move U.S. diplomats, aid workers, intelligence officers, and support personnel across the country, did he declare. Without this fundamental capability, the embassy’s mission fails. Turkey, for its own reasons, wants to maintain a presence in Afghanistan, where it has a long affiliation, a common history and religion, and an economic stake. As a predominantly Muslim nation and a member of the Atlantic Alliance, Turkey has played a consistent role in Afghanistan since 2001, including sending troops in non-combat roles. It currently has around 600 military personnel in Afghanistan, where its main mission is to ensure airport security. Talks on reaching a deal for Turkey to continue to do so have yet to resolve the details of how the operation will work. They are also taking place against the backdrop of high-level tensions between Turkey and the United States over issues such as Ankara’s purchase of Russian anti-aircraft batteries.

Military planners and intelligence analysts say the growing strength of the Taliban and the planned withdrawal of international combat troops means the Afghan government is expected to fall in six months to two years. And while it is not clear that the Taliban would want to completely shut down the airport and isolate the country if they take full control of Afghanistan, the group has signaled that it will not accept the presence of foreign troops, even from Turkey. After two decades of war, failed military strategies and stopped battles that seem to have been forgotten, the fate of the airport is shaping up to be a potential epitaph of the American presence in Afghanistan. The importance of the strip of tarmac, radars and terminals, surrounded by the ring of mountains that defines the capital, cannot be overstated. Beyond its strategic importance in maintaining embassy operations and providing an escape route for diplomats and the forces protecting them, the airport is the gateway to Afghanistan for workers. international aid groups and other nongovernmental organizations and health care providers who remain vital in a country long reliant on foreign aid to provide basic services. It is important for diplomatic communities, aid agencies, international organizations and also for the country to continue to enjoy support from outside, said Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the Afghan government council who led the negotiations. peace with the Taliban, about the airport in a statement. interview Friday after he and President Ashraf Ghani met Mr. Biden at the White House. The importance of Kabul International was underlined last week after the Pentagon and other administration officials said the Bagram military airport, about an hour north of Kabul, would close soon as planned. Administration officials briefly considered delaying the closure of Bagram to give commanders more options if security arrangements at Kabul International were blocked or if Pentagon planners needed another airport to evacuate thousands. Western diplomats or Afghan interpreters and other workers who helped the United States.

The withdrawal is continuing at a steady pace, Mr Kirby told reporters on Thursday when asked about any plans to delay the closure of Bagram.

The United States and Turkey agreed this month on a plan for the Turks to continue to provide security at the airport, easing the concerns of many allied partners over the maintaining safe access to the aerodrome for their embassies. Update June 29, 2021, 1:58 p.m. ET Jake Sullivan, national security adviser to Mr Bidens, told reporters this month that both sides are clearly committed to ensuring airport security. But Turkey and its Atlantic alliance partners continue to haggle over the details of how this will be done, and no details have yet emerged. A Pentagon team met with Turkish officials in Ankara last week to begin working out many political, financial and logistical details. U.S. officials said Turkey has made two broad demands to continue to provide airport security, which it has done in recent years as part of the NATO force in the country. One set deals with the tactical details of securing the airport. Turkey is expected to provide 600 to 1,000 troops to secure the airport, but is waiting for other countries to provide up to 1,000 additional troops, Pentagon officials said. Turkish officials said they were seeking Hungary’s help in providing security. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey will not send additional troops to increase its contingent already in Afghanistan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he will also discuss keeping Turkey at the airport with neighboring Afghanistan Pakistan, which is an influential Taliban supporter and has good relations with Erdogan.

About 650 US troops are expected to remain in Afghanistan to ensure the safety of diplomats after the last US combat troops leave in the coming weeks, US officials said on Friday. In addition, several hundred additional US forces will remain at Kabul airport, possibly until September, to help Turkish troops provide security, on a temporary basis until a more formal security operation. led by Turkey be in place, providing previously reported by The Associated Press. The United States is expected to hire Black Hawk helicopters and their crews and maintainers. The helicopters would be used to transport diplomats from Kabul to the airport. Washington is also expected to share intelligence with the Turks and expand the reach of an anti-rocket system to help protect the airport, US officials said. These tactical details are so important that Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, personally reviewed the list of requests and requirements with his Turkish counterpart Gen. Yasar Guler, Pentagon officials said. . There are also problems with the operation of the airport, which relies heavily on international forces to oversee air operations. They include the need to provide more training for Afghan air traffic controllers and the replacement of a contract that provides communications for the airport’s air traffic management center. A second set of high-level demands were conveyed by Mr Erdogan to Mr Biden at the NATO summit this month in Brussels.

Most vexing of a half-dozen disputes between the two countries is Mr. Erdogan’s refusal to cancel his purchase of an advanced surface-to-air missile system from Russia. Agreement by a North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally to purchase sophisticated Russian military equipment has made Turkey the only country in the alliance to endure US sanctions and be removed from the program F-35 fighter jets. US officials, however, insist that any deal allowing the S-400 system to proceed under the deal to secure Kabul airport is a failure. But Turkish officials continued to raise the issue in lower-level discussions, US officials said. Taliban leaders have already expressed their opposition to any foreign personnel, including Turkish ones, remaining in the country to ensure airport security. Although the Afghan government has praised Turkey’s engagement at the airport, the Taliban does not, despite some wacky hopes among Western officials that the insurgent group would allow Turkey’s presence after the Americans leave. . In a statement this month, the Taliban said the presence of foreign forces under any name or by any country in our homeland is unacceptable to the Afghan people and the Islamic Emirate. Thomas Gibbons Neff brought back from Kabul, and Eric schmitt and Helen Cooper from Washington. Carlotta Gall contributed to Istanbul reporting.

