4 truths about the Texas-Mexico border before Greg Abbott, Donald Trump’s visit on Wednesday





SAN ANTONIO, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and former President Donald Trump will visit the border on Wednesday, about two weeks after the governor announced plans to fund the construction of an additional border wall with the money taxpayers.

According to a statement from Abbotts’ office, the two GOP politicians will give a press briefing around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday before a visit to the unfinished border wall at 12:30 p.m. You can watch the event live at KSAT.com/tv.

The press conference will take place at the headquarters of the Department of Public Security in Weslaco.

Abbott and Trump’s visit comes after a handful of other politicians, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have visited the Texas-Mexico border in recent months.

With so much political rhetoric playing a part in the country’s border discussion, here are a few things to keep in mind ahead of the governors’ visit to the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s event comes amid a sustained increase in illegal crossings that has persisted since early 2021.

While Abbott and Trump have blamed the Bidens administration for causing the increase in the number of migrations, statistics from the border patrol border crossings show that the crossings have been cyclical over the past decades and have been infuriated by a lull of passages during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Whatever the cause, the data is clear: Border patrol officers have had more than 100,000 encounters with migrants every month since February.

Although monthly counts have leveled off in recent months, border officials still reported 180,034 execution encounters in May, the most recent statistic released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Experts say the increase in level crossings is more nuanced than a presidential change.

An analysis by the US Immigration Policy Center found that migration increases steadily between January and May, when the months are warmer. The numbers generally decrease during the summer months, when conditions get dangerously hot.

Ahead of Biden’s election, experts predicted that the 2021 figures would likely be higher due to a backlog of migrants who would have come last year if the coronavirus pandemic had not interrupted travel and some legal proceedings. in 2020.

Although the number of migrants apprehended at the border this year has been relatively high compared to recent years, it is not the highest on record. For example, in 2000, CBP reported at least 100,000 arrests for eight consecutive months, peaking in February with 211,328 arrests.

The majority of those apprehended are deported under Title 42, which allows authorities to return single adults and families crossing the border from Central American countries to Mexico without a deportation order. This practice has led to a dramatic increase in repeated attempts to enter the United States, according to the American Immigration Council.

After berating the federal government for its failure to secure the border, Abbott announced that Texas would build its own border wall, or fence, funded by state taxpayers and private donations.

Rather than seeking approval from lawmakers in the regular session of the 87th Texas Legislature to fund the project, the governor pledged a $ 250 million down payment for the wall after the end of the session. The governor used a disaster declaration to siphon money from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) budget.

He also called on the TDCJ to wipe out the Dolph Briscoe unit in Dilley, south of San Antonio, in order to use the prison as a place of accommodation for undocumented migrants arrested by the Texas authorities. This decision surprised some because local and national police generally do not directly enforce immigration laws.

Beyond confirmation of the project by Abbotts, few details have been disclosed. The governor did not indicate how many kilometers of border fence he is seeking to build, where it would be built or the total cost of the project.

My belief, based on conversations I’ve had before, is that the combination of state land and volunteer land will pay hundreds of miles to build a border wall in Texas, he said.

What Abbott has yet to address are the logistical and feasibility challenges that the last three presidents, including Trump, have addressed: a majority of the Texas border already has natural barriers over which it is virtually impossible to overcome. build (or cross), including deserts and mountain ranges throughout West Texas. In places that are buildable (usually south of Laredo and in the Rio Grande Valley), almost all of the land already has a wall or is privately owned and would require Abbott to use a prominent estate.

Still, Abbott said on Monday that the project had already started on Twitter, though he didn’t say where.

Construction of the border fence has started.

The 1st step is to obtain easements on the land.

The 2nd step is to clear the land for the construction process.

This is what is happening here.

The Texas Facilities Commission is working on hiring a program manager to oversee the entire process. pic.twitter.com/n9JUN0CymL

– Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) June 28, 2021

Abbott also called for private donations to help fund the wall. To date, these efforts have raised more than $ 450,000.

Despite the funding, the funds set aside for the wall would not be built much. Latest estimates show that one kilometer of border wall costs taxpayers around $ 46 million.

Although Abbott compared the increase in border crossings to an invasion, many people living in the Rio Grande Valley have for years rejected the effectiveness of an influx of state police to the area.

In fact, a handful of counties along the Texas-Mexico border have pulled out of Abbotts’ declaration of disaster, which is at the root of the current wave of law enforcement, while others who are hundreds of kilometers from the border have now opted.

Those who have pulled out include Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, the larger counties in the Rio Grande Valley where the majority of illegal crossings occur in that state and where Abbott and Trump go on Wednesday.

The irony was not lost on State Representative Terry Canales, a Democrat who represents part of the Texas-Mexico border, who tweeted: With the exception of Zapata County, with a population of less than 15,000, entire South Texas border counties community is pulling out of border disaster plan @GregAbbott_TX. I can see it now: the governor will soon be on a gunboat on the river with a mission accomplished banner!

Since Rick Perry was governor, the state has budgeted around $ 800 million every two years to pay for a so-called influx of state troops to get to the border. Critics said DPS soldiers often spend more time writing tickets for minor traffic violations committed by U.S. citizens than stopping illegal immigration and border activities.

Business leaders and local elected officials who live in the Rio Grande Valley told the Texas Tribune that immigration rhetoric implies that cities along the border are dangerous and affect their ability to recruit talent.

When I try to recruit, say, surgeons, or I try to recruit someone to come to college here, well, they wonder if they should bring their families here because that was a point. hot dangerous, the Hidalgo County judge told the Texas Tribune. Yet year after year, year after year, our cities are named the safest in the country.

Many of these business leaders would prefer the government to focus on tackling poverty and the region’s economy, while making it easier for Mexicans to come and shop in the valley, which helps these towns. to generate income.

Some experts also told Texas Monthly that the increase in the number of law enforcement officers in the area can do more harm than good and that the DPS sometimes ends up targeting long-time residents of the area. .

We certainly want to secure the border, but that’s overkill, Starr County Judge Eloy Vera told the magazine.

Federal officials have said that one of the biggest challenges facing federal authorities is not the increase in the total number of border crossings, but the increase in the number of unaccompanied minors who have crossed the border to United States.

Unaccompanied children, around 80,000 in total, account for around 8% of border crossings in fiscal year 2021, according to customs and border protection figures.

Because the Biden administration ended the previous administration’s practice of deporting unaccompanied children, authorities struggled to find a space to house the children while authorities could search for family members. living in the country.

This led to the creation of several temporary shelters, like the one at the Freeman Coliseum, which ended its deal with the federal government in May. Another temporary shelter at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland continues to house migrant teenagers during the summer, officials said.

Abbott has not yet clarified how the state will treat children whose parents are arrested and detained by state authorities.

Immigration and border security remain top concerns for voters in Texas, UT / TT poll finds

On her first trip to the US-Mexico border as Vice President, Kamala Harris focuses on the causes of immigration

Florida officers begin deployment to US-Mexico border after Texas Governor Greg Abbott pleads for help

