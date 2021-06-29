Prime Minister Khan and his evergreen misogyny





I clearly remember what I was wearing, needless to say the scantily clad stereotype didn’t apply to me either

Warning trigger: sexual violence, reader discretion advised

Prime Minister Imran Khan has therefore started again. It seems that a totally unwarranted tirade against women from time to time is the epitome of its political and other existence. At this stage, it is the surprise expressed at his words that surprises.

Around June 2018, shortly before his decisive election to power and the country’s prime minister, Khan made the following comments in an interview,

“A mother has the greatest influence on children … I don’t agree with this western concept, this feminist movement has degraded the role of a mother. My mother has had the greatest impact on my life “

The formal advocacy of feminism, dating back to the 1970s with Mary Wollstonecraft’s “Vindication of the Rights of Women” to the women’s suffrage movement, has seen women sometimes even give their lives, just to make sure that women who are who come after they have the right to vote. In addition, the same movements have paved the way for working women to demand a better working environment and to have equal rights to education.

When did it become a question of the degradation of motherhood? At its core, feminism, in all of its evolved forms and forms, has always been about having equal rights – the same rights that allow women to go to polling stations and vote for Mr. Khan.

But I digress and said before that the element of surprise is utterly unnecessary, even though her recent comments only place the blame for such a heinous crime as rape, squarely on a woman’s shoulders. . Or more precisely the shoulders of scantily clad women.

One has to wonder though, how did he escape the man at the height of power in the country, the head of his central government, only children, animals, older women, people from the transgender community. and even men are raped? Or that rape is often accompanied by the most grotesque violence and usually has no connection with lust.

If I think of the women I know who have survived rape, one was raped inside her home when she was nine years old, another was sexually assaulted by her uncle when she was born. was only five years old and one was raped during a break-in at her home. house as an act to subdue its resistance.

If I had to look for proof of the falsehood of the Prime Minister’s assertions, I would not need to look very far. However, from a small sample, the pattern that emerges is clear: Rape is used as a form of abuse on a vulnerable and weaker victim, and as an act of torture.

I myself remember being assaulted at the age of 14 and subjected to unwanted physical contact and clearly remember what I was wearing, needless to say the scantily clad stereotype did not apply to me neither.

Countless other friends, relatives and professional colleagues have recounted similar incidents where they were either abused as children or in vulnerable positions. Many survivors have said they have been subjected to an act of sexual intimidation – or worse.

Staying on the point he did about clothing for a while though, interestingly, I was contacted a few months ago with a request for pro bono assistance from a lady who had been pursuing a sexual harassment case. at the ombudsman’s office. She found the experience too painful to deal with on her own, especially because of the gunshots inflicted on her and her observance of the full purdah (veil) by the man accused of the harassment.

Thankfully, criticism has mushroomed, rightly calling Khan’s comments simplistic and misogynistic to say the least. However, it is still heartbreaking that many have yet to come to his defense or tout the cliché of his comments “taken out of context.” When men call us prostitutes, there’s always a context, isn’t there?

What seems to be missing from the conversation right now is just the unfairness of it all. Here is an elected Prime Minister, in charge of affairs amid a pandemic, growing economic hardship and unemployment, an environmental catastrophe looming over our heads, housing crises, soaring food prices, so many issues that put multitudes on the brink of starvation – and her main concern at one point is us evil women walking around leading poor men to the point of rape.

Once again, here we are, forced to defend ourselves. Having to make ourselves heard, having to denounce the culture of victim blame that we simply cannot escape.

Countless men and women have taken to social media, referring to the Quran forcing men to look down before asking women to dress modestly. And despite what the pm says, the Quran does not even hint that men are unable to control their desires to the point of raping another human’s body with forced penetration.

What makes the situation even more deplorable is that not so long ago Pakistan was the only country to confuse consensual sex with rape, and women who experienced the latter had to provide four eyewitnesses. or risked being punished for false accusations. , which is only required in cases of rape. These draconian legal requirements arose out of the same misunderstanding of Islamic injunctions that emerges from this speech. When the words of the Prime Minister of the nation clearly seem to lean towards the previous dark chapters of our history, there is not only reason to challenge him, but also to be alarmed.

Despite all the criticism that has been expressed very publicly, an apology from Khan seems unlikely. Again, this is not surprising from a man who has been lashing out at women since before he was elected to power. For all the things he seeks to blame women for, maybe voting for him can be included on his list.

