Jagan Mohan Reddy thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his support during pandemic





Vijayawada: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, thanking him profusely for his support in the state’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The chief minister said in his letter that Andhra Pradesh has demonstrated its capacity for large-scale vaccination by inoculating 13,72,481 people in a single day on June 20, another 6,327,780 people on April 14 and 5 79 161 people in May. 27. He said the PA could easily replicate this performance frequently if more vaccines were made available to the state. He said: “Andhra Pradesh is in a unique position to immunize lakhs of people daily with the establishment of 15,004 village and neighborhood secretariats across the state, assisted by 2.66 lakhs of volunteers. responsible for 50 households each, over 40,000 ASHA employees, 19,000 ANMs and a large number of PHCS, CHCS, etc. As part of liberalized pricing and the national accelerated vaccination strategy against Covid-19 implemented as of May 1, 25% of vaccine production has been authorized to be purchased by private hospitals and industrial establishments (via their hospitals). This allocation of 25% of vaccines available to private hospitals has been continued in the “Revised Guidelines for the Implementation of the National Covid Vaccination Program” which are implemented from June 21. “ “So far, only 2,677,075 people have been vaccinated in private hospitals in the state of Andhra Pradesh. It can also be noted that 17.71.580 doses have been reserved for private hospitals for the month of July. Past experience and the demand for vaccines in private hospitals in Andhra Pradesh clearly indicate that such huge quantities of vaccines cannot be used by private hospitals. Similar sentiments have been expressed by other states, ”he said. The Prime Minister asked the Prime Minister to obtain and provide stocks of vaccines not collected by private hospitals for the implementation of the vaccination campaign through government channels. He said such an approach would go a long way in speeding up the vaccination campaign and enabling efficient use of available resources to achieve full vaccination coverage at the earliest. Hoping for positive reciprocity from Modi, Jagan Mohan Reddy concluded the letter by saying that such a move would be immensely popular among the public and improve the image of the central government. …

