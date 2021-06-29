Pakistani parliament adopts budget for new fiscal year





Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): On Tuesday, the Pakistani National Assembly adopted the budget for fiscal year 2022 in front of Prime Minister Imran Khan and voted for the dismal words of the opposition.

At dawn, Prime Minister Imran Khan also attended the session, along with former President Asif Ali Zardari and President of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vilawar Butzardari.

The 2021-22 finance bill was discussed article by article in the House of Representatives. The amendments proposed by the members of the Treasury were accepted, but the amendments proposed by the members of the opposition were rejected.

The publication further indicated that the session had been postponed to Wednesday. The budget meeting has been criticized by various politicians for several days.

Previously, Tallinn had denounced opponents for criticizing the government. He said only food inflation increased during his tenure in government of Pakistan Tehreek-Eye Movement (PTI), which was attributed to previous government policies.

He said the government is focusing on the agricultural sector, which was previously ignored. “We are leading unprecedented direct actions,” he thundered and was forced to appeal to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the budget deficit he inherited when the government came to power. He added.

He said the government would track down intentional delinquencies and added that the ratio of taxes to GDP should be raised to 20%.

The minister also refuted opposition claims that indirect taxes had been levied, adding that most of Pakistan’s business sector was not subject to taxation. “Consumers are paying for it, but we haven’t received it,” he said, adding that the government would focus on this as well.

PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah criticized the budget for a number of additional taxes before the Treasury Minister presented them to the NA.

He estimated that the government had proposed a total tax of around Rs. 1.2 trillion.

He regretted that the budget did not meet expectations.

“The well-being of the people is the symbol of a good economy,” Shah added, adding that a proper budget allows people to put food on the table.

PPP leaders also lamented that the health and education sector remains largely overlooked in the budget.

He expressed concern, especially about the country’s rapid population growth, and raised the question that the government could have planned to meet the demands of this rapidly growing population.

He said the rapid population growth was a “nuclear bomb under construction” and asked if the finance minister had taken this factor into account in budgeting.

“We need to think about incentives to limit population growth,” he said, because the federal government should tackle this problem. He added that the government has not given any relief to farmers as part of the budget.

“Make this budget the national budget,” he begged.

Earlier this month, parliamentary opposition leader Shebaz Sharif and PPP chairman Villawar Butzardari rejected the budget and vowed to give the government a hard time in parliament.

Bilawal said at the time that he decided to face common opposition on the issue of passing the 2021-2022 budget.

“I gave all the MP’s votes to Shebaz Sharif, and now he (Shebaz) can use them as he pleases,” Bilawal said.

Meanwhile, Shebaz Sharif said the government showed inaccurate numbers in the budget document, adding that the opposition would come up with a strategy of defiance of the government.

“With the help of the public, the opposition will not allow the budget to be passed by parliament,” he added. (ANI)

