Taiwan, a growing thorn alongside China as Xi Jinping feels the pressure of “unification”

As Chinese President Xi Jinping oversees the nationwide celebrations for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary this week, ruling party officials continue to warn others of his perennial “Taiwan question,” which remains further removed from Beijing’s ideal solution than at any time in recent years. Memory.

Taiwan, formerly known as the Republic of China (ROC), has a rich history long before the Japanese occupation and the post-war era, during which the ruling Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) moved its capital to Taipei at the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, and began a period of martial law division that would last 38 years, its effects are still felt today.

Despite being separated from the newly founded People’s Republic of China by the narrow Taiwan Strait, the island nation would undergo fundamental changes – the loss of key diplomatic allies and a democratic transformation into a multi-party state in the 1990s – that would see it. to both rediscover and forge your own unique identity.

In Beijing, for its part, officials have never given up their ambition of “unification” between China and Taiwan. It is a topic that has been on the lips of all leaders from Mao to Xi, with the current party chairman particularly keen to stress this fact.

The Chinese leadership insists on its intention to pursue peaceful unification, while refusing to exclude the use of its growing military might to settle the dispute in its favor. Observers note the importance of this official political stance as the democracy-loving Taiwanese public moves further and further away from Beijing’s carrot supply, leading instead to its frequent use of sticks.

But as the CCP hails Xi as the country’s new supreme leader – very likely to secure an unprecedented third term in the 20th Party Congress next year – many have pointed to his government’s belligerent approach to it. relations between the Taiwan Strait and its nationalist “wolf warrior”. diplomacy as one of the reasons Taiwan, which China claims to be a “core interest”, shows little interest in accepting Communist Party rule.

In a speech in January 2019, Xi praised the virtues of China’s “one country, two systems” model, used in Hong Kong and Macau, and said the division across the strait should not be allowed to continue. for another generation. A year later, Chairman Tsai Ing-wen of Taiwan’s ruling Progressive Democratic Party (DPP) was re-elected in a record-breaking landslide as the public announced his decision.

The Chinese government calls Tsai and the DPP pro-independence, despite its double electoral victory over a mandate to maintain the status quo between the two shores. Since 2020, Beijing’s response has been to step up its economic, diplomatic and military pressure on Taipei.

Most analysts agree that Xi, despite the more assertive tone and increasingly colorful threats, seeks to deter de jure independence rather than occupying the island by force, at least in the short term. But such is the escalation of China’s aggression that Taiwan’s plight has attracted the attention and sympathy of international partners and the press, apparently leaving Beijing with no choice but to intensify its coercion in order to to establish more determination.

There has been no better example in recent years than the United States and Japan, respectively Taiwan’s largest international donor and, especially in recent years, its friendliest neighbor in Asia.

Under the administrations of Donald Trump and now Joe Biden, as well as their Japanese counterparts Shinzo Abe and Yoshihide Suga, Washington and Tokyo have shown unprecedented levels of support for Taipei despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, pushing back wave after wave of protests from Beijing. , which some see as further pressure for Xi to keep Taiwan’s promise that he and his officials have explicitly guaranteed to their nationalist Chinese audience.

Sense Egbert Hofstede, a Ph.D. candidate in Comparative Asian Studies at the National University of Singapore, says understanding of Taiwan in China is in fact “extremely limited.”

“Any attempt to show understanding or even just to explain Taiwan would be stifled by the government and cut to pieces by outraged nationalists,” he said. News week in a recent interview, suggesting that the truth about Taiwanese public opinion may never see the light of day across the strait.

“The ‘academics’ and those responsible for the Chinese labor system in Taiwan rely only on their own work and pro-Chinese publications (…) to build what is an alternate reality,” he said. declared.

Sense says China has created “great expectations” for Taiwan. Beijing has been adventurous in the past, he notes, “but launching an invasion of Taiwan would be a lot more serious business than anything that has happened before.”

The Taiwan Strait neighbors communicate through dedicated government agencies rather than their respective foreign ministries, as neither officially recognizes the other. But the Continental Affairs Council (MAC) in Taipei and the Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) in Beijing have not had meaningful high-level discussions since Tsai took office in 2016.

Each accuses the other of the impasse, which persists despite Tsai’s attempt to restart dialogue by appointing a new MAC minister in February.

Taiwanese Chiu Tai-san urged Beijing to share the “spring heat” and later called for “constructive ambiguity” on the sovereignty issue. Both offers were rejected by the BAT, which continues to insist that Taipei recognize the so-called “1992 consensus” and its “one China principle,” which declares Taiwan the province of China in no uncertain terms.

According to Shan-son Kung, an analyst at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research (INDSR) in Taipei, two major changes during Xi’s second term have led to the current stalemate between the two shores.

The first is that the people on both sides of the Strait have increasingly different positions on reunification. The DPP’s victory in 2016 showed that the people of Taiwan were not satisfied with the KMT government’s policy of approaching China, ”he said.

“Second, former President Trump has launched a new confrontation between the United States and China and increased his support for Taiwan. This makes Taiwan more inclined to support the United States than China,” he said. supported.

Kung said that the stalemate in the Taiwan Strait will remain and that Xi continues to hold political power, “China’s policy in Taiwan will continue to be harsh.”

The DPP and the main opposition party, the KMT, should continue to try to persuade China to engage in constructive dialogue in order to “coexist peacefully” without provoking each other, he said.

Kung stressed the need to replace Beijing’s one-China principle, which is “no longer accepted by the people of Taiwan.”

Faced with mounting military pressure across the strait, Taiwan has publicly expressed its determination to defend itself, regardless of China’s unification timeline.

Behind the scenes, the Tsai administration continued to buy defensive weapons from Washington and follow its strategic advice. This has included carrying out structural reforms within the island’s own armed forces, especially its reserves, which observers say are demotivated and under-trained.

There is also the important issue of having a better understanding of one’s enemy. The INDSR, Taiwan’s first national security think tank, supported by the Ministry of Defense, was created in 2018 to complement this purpose.

Beyond its coastal military build-up, “gray zone” coercion, political obstruction and continued disinformation campaigns, it is still unclear how China intends to win hearts and minds in Taiwan. In any discussion given about Taipei, Beijing’s most common response is to stress Taiwan’s inalienability as part of mainland China, as well as the inevitability of unification.

When asked if Taipei would congratulate the Chinese Communist Party on its centenary, the MAC replied News week: “The authoritarian regime of the Communist Party lacks respect for democracy and human rights, and lacks the capacity to reflect on historical mistakes. There are vast differences between the Chinese Communist Party and the values ​​shared by the international community.

“As the Chinese Communist Party celebrates its centenary, it continues its political war and military threats against Taiwan. This does not promote healthy relations and interactions across the Taiwan Strait,” the council said.

His statement continued, “We urged the Chinese Communist Party to respect historical facts, recognize the Republic of China, and respect the insistence of the 23 million people of Taiwan on the development of cross-strait relations, the democracy and freedom. Give up the imposition of political frameworks on and the forced removal of others, and manage differences through constructive dialogue so that cross-border relations can begin on the path of healthy interactions. “

“We urge the Chinese Communist Party to meet the challenges of this ‘new era’, to implement democratic reforms as soon as possible and to return power to the people,” the council added.