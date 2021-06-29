Donald Trump Jr laughed at bizarre video in Biden: don’t hack McDonalds on DC





Donald Trump Jr mocks bizarre video of him mocking President Joe Biden for providing Russia with a list of banned cyber targets has gone viral on Twitter, attracting more than two million views.

In the video, originally posted on Rumble, an online platform frequented by Trump supporters, days after Mr. Biden met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Geneva, Mr. Trump Jr. targets the man who beat his father. in the 2020 elections for handing over the list to the Kremlin.

I don’t think Joe is smart enough to be like, hey let’s let them get off the track uh, don’t hack the McDonalds on DC, says Mr. Trump Jr.

I mean, why doesn’t he give Putin like, I don’t know, the keys to nuclear football?

What’s the list? Don’t hack, a Joes basement. Two companies of hunters. ThreeHunters laptop, he says in a reference to the president’s son, Hunter Biden.

While the video was posted earlier this month, it’s only in recent days that it has gone viral, with a 29-second clip shared on Twitter attracting more than 2.3 million views.

Hundreds of people also shared the video, many mocking Mr. Trump Jr.

He’s a muddled brain, one social media user claimed.

Another urged Mr. Trump Jr to seek professional help.

Others said the video was a reason to avoid voting for Republicans, writing: THIS, Tories say, should be the next president. For the good of our country, DO NOT VOTE GOP.

Mr Biden has been criticized by conservatives after providing Russia with a list of 16 entities identified as critical infrastructure, including energy and water systems, which he says should be banned from cyber attacks.

Some have suggested that the list send the message that anything not on this list could now be considered a fair target.

It comes after Washington imposed sanctions on Moscow following the SolarWinds attack which was linked to Russian foreign intelligence service SVR and after the United States accused Russia of interfering in the 2020 election. Moscow has denied both charges.

During his meeting with Mr Putin, Mr Biden warned his Russian counterpart against attacks on key infrastructure.

He vowed that the United States would respond with its own cyber capabilities if the Kremlin ignored the request.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-jr-mocks-biden-viral-b1874784.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos