After COVID outbreak, some signs of internal dissent against Indian Modi

Pandemic puts Modi in the spotlight

Rumblings in BJP ranks over COVID-19 mismanagement

Modi faces a key state test next year, national elections in 2024

BALAI, India, June 29 (Reuters) – Govind Pasi, a grassroots member of India’s Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, says he received no help from his connections in the ruling party when his wife contracted coronavirus and died at home for lack of treatment.

Now, he says, he’s done with the party that has ruled India since 2014 and its leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“My heart is broken, no one came to help us when we needed it most,” said Pasi, 45, speaking in the village of Balai in the state of Uttar Pradesh. Nearby, on the banks of the Ganges, dozens of bodies of people suspected of having died from COVID-19 have washed up.

BJP district vice president Anand Awasthi said he was aware of Pasi’s wife’s death and that the party was trying to get her monetary compensation. He said there was some confusion around her death as to whether a government database established that she had COVID, but did not have details.

Pasi is among more than a dozen ground and mid-level BJP members who have told Reuters they are disappointed with the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic that has devastated India. In addition, six Uttar Pradesh lawmakers wrote letters criticizing the government for failing to respond to frantic pleas for help from their constituents, which Reuters has examined.

A senior national-level BJP official in New Delhi said he was taking sabbatical due to “failure to provide basic medical care, mixed messages about blockages, abysmal shortages of oxygen cylinders medical and a clear lack of priority “.

He spoke on condition of anonymity, citing concerns about a backlash for going overboard.

The BJP is a massive organization, claiming 150 million members, and Reuters could not determine how far the discontent has spread. But it is highly unusual for party members to speak out against Modi, who dominated Indian politics during his seven years in power and whose control of the BJP is unchallenged.

BJP headquarters and the prime minister’s office did not respond to requests for comment.

Kailash Vijayvargiya, a top BJP leader who is one of its nine general secretaries, told Reuters he was not aware of any discontent or dissent within the party.

“The pandemic has been difficult for everyone and we know that some of our workers have also lost their loved ones,” he said. “On so many levels, we helped each other and there were times we couldn’t because the situation was so difficult.”

Modi, a Hindu nationalist who enjoys wide support in the country’s majority community, has already faced criticism, including for a shock demonetization that has plunged the economy into disarray and haphazard tax reform. But the shortage of hospital beds and medical oxygen in the COVID crisis and the country’s stuttering vaccination program have shaken its reputation for action and competence, analysts and opposition leaders say.

Analysts say public anger over the handling of the pandemic, coupled with even some disaffection within the party base, could hurt the BJP when it faces its next political test – an election early in the year. next year in Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state. and currently governed by the BJP.

ELECTORAL MACHINE

The party’s tremendously successful electoral machine relies on an army of volunteers like Pasi, local campaign workers who know voters intimately, make sure they come to vote, and run the election at the voting booth level.

Suhas Palshikar, columnist and former political science professor who has written extensively on the BJP, said the dissatisfaction of these people could be critical.

“This will surely mean less mobilization of voters in favor of the BJP and therefore a crisis in constituencies which are at the limit in terms of margin of victory / defeat,” he said. However, he added that the Uttar Pradesh elections were still six months away, which was “a long time in politics”.

Doing badly in Uttar Pradesh would be a major setback for the BJP, analysts say, and could have a ripple effect on the next general election, although this is not expected until 2024.

According to two opinion polls last month, Modi’s approval ratings have fallen to an all-time low. But his ratings still remain well above the main opposition figures. Read more

The lack of unity in the opposition would be another advantage for Modi in any election, analysts said. Some of the smaller political parties have said they must unite to defeat Modi, but the main opposition party in Congress has not commented on the matter.

Meanwhile, the government has launched efforts to regain public support. As the wave of COVID infections abated this month, Modi appeared on national television to explain how he would tackle the pandemic and aides launched an advertising offensive on the number of vaccinations performed.

It was too early to say whether the efforts had tempered anger over the government’s handling of the crisis.

Om Gaur, the national editor of one of the best-selling newspapers, the independent Dainik Bhaskar, however said field reports from 12 of India’s 28 states indicated that the BJP had been severely damaged by the management of pandemic and that “the Prime Minister has never had such a difficult time in the past seven years”.

“The policy failure has infuriated even those who were Modi loyalists, they continue to support his view of religion and nationalism, but question his ability to handle the crisis,” he said. .

Muralidhar Rao, another BJP general secretary, said he was not aware of any anger against Modi “either in the party or among the voters”.

“Whatever happens in the next election, it cannot and should not be discussed at the moment, we must focus on immunizing the entire eligible population and that is the main agenda. . “

Reporting by Saurabh Sharma in Unnao, Rupam Jain in Mumbai, Sanjeev Miglani in New Delhi; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

