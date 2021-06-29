CM Buzdar serving the masses without wasting time: Firdous Ashiq – Pakistan





Posted on Jun 29, 2021 7:29 PM

CM Buzdar serving the masses without wasting time: Firdous Ashiq

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The Chief Minister’s Special Assistant (SACM) for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Tuesday that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was serving the masses without wasting time in political juggling , because he believed in performance, instead of hollow slogans.

Speaking to media outside the Punjab Assembly, Dr Firdous said the CM has led the province to development and prosperity and the budget will give new impetus to development activities. She said that the second phase of the ‘Khidmat Aap Ki Dehleez Par’ program has been launched. The five-week program would run until August 1, she added.

The special assistant said that the potty week will be from June 28 to July 4, the special campaign week from July 5 to 11, the green week from July 12 to 18, the week of Eid-ul- Azha from July 19 to 25 and the road safety week be observed from July 26 to August 1.

The program yielded positive results and deputy commissioners were tasked with personally overseeing the programs and action would be taken against officials who did not respond to complaints from the public, she warned.

Dr Firdous said citizens can also file their complaints through the Khidmat app even after a specific week. More than 41 lakh activities had been carried out in the first phase. Out of 25,792 complaints, 22,745 complaints were resolved in a timely manner with a ratio of 88%, and the public satisfaction rate was 79%, she added.

The PTI made its constituents understand that public service is the very essence of democracy and that the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan has set new benchmarks in this regard, she said. SACM said the PTI will also win the next AJK elections, as the Kashmiris also fully understood that Imran Khan was their strong voice around the world.

The voters of the AJK were not going to be impressed by the political action of the other parties because their decision would be in favor of the PTI, like the voters of Gilgit-Baltistan, she added. The PTI had presented its candidate to every seat in the AJK elections and the opposition would be more exposed over time, she added.

She said Kashmir’s future was associated with the PTI, adding that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Pakistan were, in fact, indispensable to each other.

The special assistant said that the facilitators of [indian premier Narendra] Modi was engaged in baseless propaganda, but they forgot that defeat would be their fate despite the political juggling.

Responding to a question, Dr Firdous said Bilawal Zardari was engaged in unnecessary speeches while ignoring the fact that his political show had already failed. The political value of the PPP can be judged by the fact that it has not been able to field candidates in every constituency, she added.

SACM said it seemed Bilawal had come to AJK to take advantage of the cold, as the Sindhis suffered from the harshness of bad governance, corruption, nepotism and political impassivity. Bilawal should go to Thar where the children were crying for a drop of water, she added.

Dr Firdous said that whenever Zardari appeared in front of the NAB he tried to appear fragile and weak; however, he looked fine and healthy at parties and political gatherings.

There appears to be a political action competition between the PPP and the PML-N, she added. Zardari should better focus on Sindh to improve good governance, SACM concluded.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dunyanews.tv/en/Pakistan/608430-CM-Buzdar-serving-masses-without-wasting-time-Dr-Firdous

