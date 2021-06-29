Erdogan warned not to escalate tensions during visit to occupied Cyprus





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan recently announced that he will visit occupied Cyprus on July 20, to celebrate the anniversary of the 1974 Turkish invasion. The Turkish Cypriot authorities and Turkey organize festivities every year to celebrate, what they call, the liberation of their land by the Turkish army, whose invasion led to the division of the Mediterranean island. EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday warned the Turkish leader not to compromise promoting better relations with the bloc by stoking tensions. The controversial visit comes as the EU, of which Cyprus is a member, seeks to improve relations with Turkey after tensions rose in the Eastern Mediterranean last year, when Ankara carried out illegal gas explorations in Greek and Cypriot waters . It is a very sensitive subject for us. And we are very clear that we will of course observe how this visit unfolds and that we will never, as the European Union, agree to a two-state solution, von der Leyen said at a conference of press after a European summit in Brussels. These clear messages have been sent. I told the president personally. It is therefore up to him now to give a positive signal. Erdogan’s last visit to occupied Cyprus Erdogan angered Greece, Cyprus, the EU and the United States last year by visiting the Varosha resort area, a former luxury resort turned ghost town along a buffer zone of the ‘UN. In another gesture of utter contempt for international law, Erdogan picnicked at Varosha, a move condemned by Greece as “an unprecedented provocation that is in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolutions 550 and 789. and the conclusions of the European Council. “ During this visit, the Turkish President celebrated the 37th anniversary of the illegal declaration of the establishment of the so-called Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, an illegal entity that is not recognized by anyone in the world except Ankara. Turkey steps up work in Varosha, occupied Cyprus Recently, Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot authorities have stepped up their preparations to open parts of Varosha. Photographic and video evidence obtained by the Cypriot press agency shows that the works on the new part of the beach of Chrysi Akti (golden coast) which extends to the Venus hotel and which will be accessible to the public are almost finished. Palm trees have been planted along the landscaped path leading to the beach as well as a closed canteen. Umbrellas and sunbeds have been set up on the beach, although it has not yet been opened to the public, according to the report. Work is underway in the once strictly inaccessible military zone, and a large area has been leveled, but there is no indication of what it is for. Turkey, which torpedoed the recent talks organized by the UN in Geneva, insists on a “two-state” solution on Cyprus, which is rejected by the international community.

