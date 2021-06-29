Boris Johnson Says UK ‘Will Live With Covid Like The Flu’ Even As Cases Continue To Rise

Boris Johnson said today that the UK will live with Covid like the flu in the future – even if cases continue to rise as they are now.

The prime minister took an optimistic tone after his new health secretary, Sajid Javid, said ending the restrictions on July 19 would be his top priority.

Mr Javids’ assertion yesterday raised fears that he had abandoned the data, not the approach of the government’s roadmap dates.

Shock figures today show 20,479 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours – and cases have increased 73% in one week.

Monday’s 22,868 figure was the highest daily announcement of new cases since the end of January.

But Downing Street said we believe the link is broken between the cases and the deaths – although we are waiting to see if it has been completely broken.







Mr Johnson today hosted a Cabinet meeting, which agreed that once the roadmap is completed, we can live with Covid in the future, even if cases continue to rise, thanks to the protection provided by vaccines.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson declined to be shot at what would be an acceptable annual death toll from Covid-19.

He told reporters: In terms of living with Covid, as I said, we believe that because of the success of our vaccination program and because of the other mitigation measures that we have put in place, such as our ability to test, we will be able to live with this disease as we do with the flu.

And like the flu, we don’t set those kinds of numbers of goals that you’re referring to.

We take every reasonable step imaginable to ensure the protection of the public.







Said that 8,000 to 20,000 deaths were attributed to influenza per year, he replied: As I said, this is only factually the number.

It is not a target or a number that the government sets.

What action is the government taking is that we have a very large rollout of flu vaccine every year and obviously last year was our biggest ever; provide important protection to the public.

This is the important action we are taking.

The government will announce a final decision on July 12 as to whether the fourth stage of England’s roadmap can begin as scheduled on July 19.

It will be based on four tests, none of which is an increase in case rates alone.

An increase in cases only fails all four tests if it risks an increase in hospitalizations that would put unbearable pressure on the NHS.







No10 today refused to rule out that some restrictions remain in place beyond July 19 – although it has previously said the hope is to remove all legal restrictions on social contact.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson said: It is our intention to return to normalcy as much as possible safely.

I will not be drawn into what will or will not be required beyond the end of step four.

But he added: And as we do with other illnesses like the flu, we will have to learn to live with the virus.

And that because of the success of our vaccination program, which significantly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death, we can continue to open up thanks to having built these defenses through vaccination.

No10 said the government will continue to release daily Covid figures, despite some conservatives complaining that they are fueling the restrictions.

Downing Street said the numbers provide an important level of transparency to the public and keep it well under consideration as we go along.