CCP Centenary Celebrations: Chinese President Calls for Loyalty of Party Members | World news





President Xi Jinping urged members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to show full loyalty to the party and serve the people before the ruling party’s 100th anniversary on July 1. Xi, also the CCP’s general secretary, urged all members to firmly keep loyalty and love for the party and the people close to their hearts, turn loyalty into action, and devote everything, even your precious life, to the work. party and the people. . Xi was speaking at a reception where he awarded the July 1 Medal, the party’s highest honor, to model members of the CPC. A total of 29 CPC members who have made outstanding contributions to the party and the people have received this honor, some posthumously. This is the first time that the medal has been awarded. Among the winners was Chen Hongjun, a soldier from the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) who died in a scuffle with Indian soldiers in the Galwan Valley, eastern Ladakh, in June 2020. The other recipients are soldiers, community workers, and arts and science professionals. As its centennial celebrations approached, state media reported that the CCP has demonstrated its exemplary governance capacity by leading the Chinese people to effectively contain the Covid-19 epidemic and eradicate absolute poverty in the country. most populous country in the world. In the security context, Beijing left nothing to chance before the events of July 1, which are expected to be held in the city’s historic Tiananmen Square; it has been closed to the public since June 23 and will reopen on July 2. The second and final full year of the Great Celebration in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square ended last Sunday; it started at 8 p.m. on Saturday and some 33,000 people attended. Measures are in place prohibiting the theft of any aerial object that could affect the safety of flight activities during the celebration, according to a state media report. Beijing has closed traffic on various roads, decorated the streets with patriotic floral arrangements and national flags, and stepped up surveillance and security this week ahead of the centennial event on July 1. As part of the anniversary week celebrations, the party also hosted a Monday night gala at the National Stadium, or Birds Nest as it’s commonly known. Party leaders and foreign diplomats witnessed the extravagance of song, dance and drama that gave the party credit for guiding China to great power over the past century, the agency said. Reuters press release. The darkest parts of the party’s history, including a famine in the late 1950s, the decade-long Cultural Revolution, which began in the 1960s, and the Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989, have was omitted from the show, Reuters said. Without the Communist Party, there is no new China, read the propaganda posters that have sprung up across the city.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/cpcs-100-year-celebrations-chinese-prez-urges-loyalty-from-people-101624974498020-amp.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos