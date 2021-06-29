Pakistani Parliament approves Rs 8.48 trillion budget for new fiscal year with majority vote





Islamabad:

Pakistan’s parliament on Tuesday passed the Rs.848,700 crore budget for the new fiscal year with a majority vote after the opposition failed to muster enough numbers to challenge the government over the government bill. keys.

The National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, passed the Finance Amendment Bill 2021-22, which was unveiled as an annual budget on June 11, amid protests from opposition parties.

Despite opposition protests, the bill introduced by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin passed the National Assembly with 172 votes, while 138 votes were cast against.

The finance bill was read at the clause level and adopted by a voice vote. During the article by article discussion, the amendments proposed by the members of the Treasury were accepted while those of the opposition were rejected.

The opposition sensing its numerical weakness did not dispute the result of the voice vote.

The 2021-22 budget provided for around 19% additional allocations compared to the budget of Rs 7 13,700 crore last year. It would be implemented from July 1 at the start of the new fiscal year.

The budget for the new fiscal year included a defense budget of Rs 1,37,000 crore, which is Rs 8,100 crore higher than last year. Last year the defense budget was Rs 1,28,900 crore.

The budget provided for various incentives and measures to promote business activities and provide relief to the general public, including Rs 6.82.00 crore for subsidies to various sectors, tax exemption for the export of computer services and tax relief for locally produced products up to ‘to 1000CC cars. It has also allocated $ 1.1 billion for the purchase of vaccines against Covid-19.

Earlier, Finance Minister Tarin said the government was focusing on the agricultural sector which had been ignored in the past. “We are taking direct action, something that has never been done before,” he said.

He said the government would crack down on willful violators, adding that it was necessary to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio to 20 percent.

