A security group on J&K drone sightings | Latest India News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of key ministers on Tuesday to discuss a long-pending policy on the management of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) or drones and ways to deal with emerging security challenges , said people familiar with the developments.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of twin drone attacks at an Air Force station in Jammu on Sunday and another foiled attack in the early hours of Monday. Three military teams reported sightings of drones near military installations in Jammu between 1:00 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, indicating that terrorist groups may attempt to replicate Sunday’s strike.

The meeting in Delhi was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. There was no official communication about what happened at the meeting.

Singh had previously met with Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on the National Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) traffic management policy, said the one of the people named above.

Aspects such as airspace management, the regulatory framework for the use of drones, their usefulness as future delivery systems, the air passages in which they may be authorized to operate and safety issues were discussed. discussed at this meeting, learned HT.

At the meeting chaired by Modi, discussions also focused on the need for a policy to deal with emerging security threats and non-traditional strategic challenges, the PTI news agency reported.

The IAF, military and navy are among the primary stakeholders in UAS traffic management. The IAF air defense units are responsible for overseeing all manned and unmanned air operations in the country’s airspace. The task of these units is to ensure that all air operations in the country are identified and comply with the details submitted in the flight plans.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, two drones carrying explosives struck the Indian Air Force (IAF) station in Jammu, injuring two. The explosion at Jammu airport, which is used for the VVIP movement and strategic operations of the armed forces, occurred at 1:37 a.m., causing minor damage to the roof of a building, and the second weakest in intensity was reported at 1:42 a.m. in an open area. .

Experts said it was the first time drones have been used in an attack on a major facility in the country.

Two other drones were spotted over the military zone at around 11:45 p.m. Sunday and 2:40 a.m. Monday, prompting the soldiers to open fire on the devices which took off.

There have been several incidents of Pakistan-based terrorists using drones in the border areas of Jammu and Kashmir to drop weapons, ammunition, drugs and money to fuel terrorism in the region. But experts said Sunday’s attack posed a new security threat.

Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General Dilbag Singh told PTI that the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), a terrorist group, is suspected of being responsible for the attack. In all likelihood, the unmanned aerial vehicles came across the border and returned after the operation … We are still investigating the case and will extend any findings to other security agencies, said Singh.

On Tuesday, the first drone sighting on Tuesday was reported at 1:08 a.m. in Ratnuchak. Two hours later, soldiers from the Kaluchak camp 300 meters away spotted the drone at 3:09 a.m. and finally at 4:19 a.m. a drone was spotted near Sunjuwan, seven kilometers away. Kaluchak and Ratnuchak are smaller military stations.

The military informed us that it had spotted drones over Kaluchak, Ratnuchak and Sunjuwan early on Tuesday. We are looking into this, said Jammus Chief Superintendent of Police Chandan Kohli.

Discussions on a draft drone policy have been going on for more than two years. The draft policy indicates that integrating UAS into the National Airspace System (NAS) presents a series of challenges, both technical and operational. The integration of UAS operations into current air traffic management (ATM) systems may result in the need to equip UAS with additional equipment on board, he adds.

The objective of the policy is to enable more types of unmanned aircraft operational scenarios, to increase the ease of compliance for the unmanned aviation industry while ensuring safety and security.

The ability to identify and track a UAS flying in Indian airspace will prove to be a very important capability while enabling complex and high density UAS operations, the draft policy says.

On March 12 of this year, the Center notified the Unmanned Aircraft System Rules that set the conditions for the use of drones by individuals and businesses, in addition to setting the ground rules for research, testing, the production and import of these vehicles.