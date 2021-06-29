Pakistan’s National Assembly adopts fiscal year 2022 budget





ANI | Updated: June 29, 2021 7:09 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 29 (ANI): Pakistan’s National Assembly on Tuesday adopted the budget for fiscal year 2022 in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan with a majority vote amid a dismal opposition result. Dawn reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan was also present at the session, while former President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were also present. The 2021-22 finance bill was discussed article by article in the House. The amendments proposed by members of the Treasury were accepted while those proposed by members of the opposition were rejected. The publication further indicated that the session was adjourned until Wednesday. The budget session has been criticized for several days by various politicians. Previously, Tarin had castigated the opposition for its criticism of the government. He said only food inflation increased during the tenure of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and attributed this to the policies of previous governments. He said the government was focusing on the agricultural sector which had been ignored in the past. “We are taking direct action, which has never been done before,” he thundered, adding that the government was forced to turn to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) because of the budget deficit it inherited when he came to power. He said the government would crack down on voluntary delinquencies, adding that it was necessary to increase the tax-to-GDP ratio to 20 percent. The minister also refuted opposition claims that indirect taxes had been imposed, adding that the majority of Pakistan’s business sector was not under the tax net. “Consumers pay for it but we don’t get it,” he said, adding that the government will focus on that as well. PPP chief Syed Khursheed Shah criticized the budget for adding a slew of taxes before the finance minister introduced it. in the NA. He estimated that the government had proposed taxes collectively amounting to around Rs 1.100-1.200 billion. The budget did not meet expectations, he regretted.

Shah added that a good budget ensures that people have food on their tables because “people’s well-being is symbolic of a good economy.” The head of the PPP also lamented that the health and education sectors were largely ignored in the budget this time around as well. He was particularly concerned about the rapid population growth in the country, raising doubts that the government had any plan to meet the demands of this rapidly growing population. Rapid population growth is an “atomic bomb in the making”, he noted, asking if the finance minister took this factor into account when drawing up the budget. “We need to think about incentives to limit population growth,” and the federal government should tackle the problem, he said. He added that the government had not provided any relief to farmers in the budget. “Please make this budget a budget for the people,” he implored. Earlier this month, opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari rejected the budget and vowed to give the government a hard time in parliament. Bilawal said at the time that he had decided to side with the common opposition on the issue of passing the 2021-22 budget. I gave the votes of all my deputies to Shehbaz Sharif and now he (Shehbaz) can use them as he pleases, ”Bilawal said. Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, had said the government had given inaccurate numbers in the budget document, adding that the opposition would develop a strategy to table a no-confidence motion against the government. “With the help of the people, the opposition will not allow the budget to be adopted by parliament,” he added. (ANI)

