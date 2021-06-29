Reports on Turkey-Qatar military training agreements questioned by Erdogan critics





ISTANBUL Deepening cooperation between strategic allies Turkey and Qatar has long attracted the attention of opposition parties in Ankara, and an agreement released in the nationsOfficial GazetteJune 24 sparked new controversy after its content was distorted in local media reports. Entitled the Turkey-Qatar Protocol for Health Education and Military Cooperation, thethe agreement establishesopportunities for Turkish and Qatari military students to graduate from university programs involving dentistry, pharmacy and other health related studies. The mutual exchange program will last for five years, although some initial media reports claimed that the deal would allow Qatari students to enter Turkish institutions without passing the normally required entrance exams, prompting the president to react. Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu. Didn’t one of you say it was unfair? Our children waste all their youth to enter these schools,Kilicdaroglu tweetedregarding the agreements Friday, adding, We will tear up these protocols. Nameless Turkish Defense Ministry officials on Friday claimed the deal reports were bogus, and Turkish Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, said aseries of tweetsthat health programs would strictly recruit armed forces personnel, not civilians. Some of the Turkish news outlets that published misinformation about the agreements have subsequently published corrections, but tensions over Turkey-Qatari cooperation reflect the continued contempt of members of the opposition and of the Turkish press outlets. opposition regarding the deepening of ties between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Doha. Critics have long condemned the Turkish leadership’s relations with the ideologically aligned Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. At a joint meeting in November 2020 in Ankara, the couplesigned 10 agreementswhich saw the Qatar Investment Authority buy a 10% stake in Turkey’s Main Stock Exchange, as well as agreements to transfer shares of a luxury shopping center in Istanbul and a port in the Mediterranean city of Antalya in Turkey, among other agreements. This was in addition to a $ 15 billion swap deal between Turkey and Qatar, whichcould be expandedin the coming weeks as the Turkish Central Bank is currently looking for new lines of credit. Such agreements have helped the two governments support each other during times of political isolation, such as with the Saudi blockade of Qatar, and have strengthened cooperation in various fields. On June 21, Turkey began hosting itsAnatolian Eagle Air Force exercisein Konya with the participation of Azerbaijani, Pakistani, Qatari and NATO elements. This year’s training activities took place in the middleunconfirmed reportsTurkish personnel prepare to train pilots of Qatari fighter jets. The details of the pilot training agreement remain unclear and again reflect biases inopposition mediacoverage of Turkey-Qatar relations. Since 2015, Turkish forces have been active inTariq ben Ziyad military baseoutside of Doha and have expanded their presence there over the years. HaldunYalcinkaya, professor of international security studies at the TOBB University of Economics and Technology in Ankaras, said Turkey-Qatar military cooperation is part of a broader foreign policy agenda pursued by Ankarain, in which the Turkish armed forces have organized training programs with about 30 countries. Yalcinkaya said that in recent years the Turkish armed forces have extended their military capacity building programs and through them strengthened foreign relations with partner countries such as Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Somalia and NATO allies, notably Bulgaria and Romania. Although the military still looks like hard power, in this sense, [thetraining programs are]a kind of soft power for Turkey, Yalcinkayat told Al-Monitor. Turkey is developing its military academies and training facilities and welcomes many students from many countries.

