Gallagher discusses bipartisan effort to expose CCP’s crimes against humanity to Republican leadership press





WASHINGTON DC Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI) joined the Republican House leadership today for their weekly press conference. In his remarks, he mentioned his bipartisan effort to highlight the Chinese Communist Party’s crimes against humanity ahead of the Party’s centenary celebration on July 1, 2021. The resolution was introduced last Friday and co-sponsored by Reps Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), Michael McCaul (R-TX), Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ), Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Jared Golden (D-ME), and Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA). You can watch his remarks HERE , or read them below. “This Thursday marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. Under the slogan ‘Follow the Party Forever’, Secretary-General Xi Jinping marks the occasion with a wave of propaganda and triumphalism, especially about the early Party days rewrite history. “They organize study sessions on the history of the Party, theaters have been ordered to show propaganda films at least twice a week, and in Wuhan from all places, the party organized a performance of giant light. Buildings and bridges are lit by the hammer and sickle, and CCP officials have even set up a website where individuals can denounce their neighbors and “historical nihilists” who “slander the heroes of the CCP or deny the excellence of advanced socialist culture ”. “While, with such an invitation, and to assist Secretary-General Xi Jinping in his commemoration of the history of the CCP, I presented a resolution which details the dozens of crimes against humanity committed over the past century of the history of the Party. The point here is to illustrate that the abuses we see from the Party today, including the genocide in Xinjiang, are not a new phenomenon. Human rights abuses are ingrained in DNA even from the Chinese Communist Party. “So I’m delighted to say that we actually have strong bipartisan support for this resolution. Thanks to the work of my colleagues representing McCaul, Gallego, Gottheimer, Stefanik, Golden and Fitzpatrick, we have a large bipartisan group that is united to stand up. against the CCP’s ongoing crimes against humanity. This is a message that all Americans should support, and I urge President Pelosi to bring this resolution to the Assembly this week, and thus allows us to send a clear message that we are effectively denying the excellence of advanced socialist culture and we can lay bare the true nature of the CCP for everyone to see. “At the start of her career, President Pelosi was a very strong denouncer of the CCP’s human rights violations. The day after Tiananmen Square, she said, “First we saw the massacre, then we saw the masquerade. “Well, I couldn’t agree more. Let’s help end the charade and tell the truth. I urge the Speaker to bring this resolution to the House for a strong bipartisan vote. “Thank you.”

