DUP chief Sir Jeffrey Donaldson pledges to challenge Boris Johnson over flaws in Brexit deal

THE new Democratic Unionist Party leader has vowed to tackle flaws in Northern Ireland’s protocol as he prepares his stand for his new role.

On Saturday June 26, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson was officially approved for the leadership position by the DUP Electoral College.

The Lagan Valley MP was the only candidate to nominate his name for the post, which became available after the early departure of former leader Edwin Poots.

Mr Poots resigned as party leader on June 18, just 21 days after replacing ousted Arlene Foster in that role.

Mr Donaldson, who received the support of 32 out of 36 votes from party assembly members and MPs, will see his new position formally ratified this week at a DUP executive meeting.

This will make him the fifth party leader in 50 years and the third in some 50 days.

With a fragile party to lead, Donaldson had no illusions about the challenges that lay ahead when he reacted to the announcement of his successful leadership appointment.

The task ahead is great, he said.

I don’t underestimate the challenge, but I know the overwhelming majority of people who live here want Northern Ireland to keep moving forward.

He added: I have a vision to lead trade unionism into its second century, embracing those who believe in a Northern Ireland where people of all identities and none can live, work and raise families.

I have a vision to unite Northern Ireland and heal the divisions of the past. We do not move forward by ignoring our past but by remembering and learning.

Welcoming Mr Donaldson to his new post, DUP Chairman Lord Morrow said: After our party processes are completed, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, the MP will be the next leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.

The last few weeks have been difficult for the Party and mistakes have been made.

Now is the time to move forward in a spirit of humility and bearing in mind that our goal must be to serve the people we represent.

He added: I look forward to the challenges of rebuilding and reconnecting in the time to come.

Outlining his plans for the party and his new position of power within it, Donaldson confirmed that he would make issues around the Northern Ireland protocol his priority.

Claiming that the protocol has been imposed on Northern Ireland, Donaldson promised to stress that instability will continue in the region as long as the protocol remains in place.

I will speak to the Prime Minister at the earliest opportunity to stress that it is unrealistic to expect stability when every union representative in decentralized institutions opposes the Northern Ireland protocol, a- he declared.

The government and those who claim to be the protectors of peace and stability must act and treat the Protocol in a way that respects the constitutional and economic integrity of the UK, he explained.

He added: The government and Brussels must step up and recognize the flaws in the protocol and the way it was imposed on Northern Ireland.

Responding to Mr Donaldsons’ claims, Sinn Fins Finance Minister Conor Murphy said: We want the provisions of the protocol to work.

They wouldn’t have been necessary if it hadn’t been for the new DUP leader and his party colleagues pushing Brexit as hard as possible with the Conservative Party.

He added: This is why the Protocol was necessary, to try to repair some of this damage.

