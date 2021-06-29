Prime Minister Imran’s 26 overseas trips cost the same as Zardari’s





Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 26 trips abroad cost the national pot around 176 million rupees or $ 1.1 million at the current exchange rate, which is equivalent to the expense of one of the visits of the Former President Asif Ali Zardari in New York City, nine years ago just over $ 901,250 on Nawazs a single visit to the same city in 2016, Tribune reported.

The outgoing Prime Minister’s 12 overseas trips to three continents cost a total of $ 680,000, less than half of the expenses incurred during a visit by former President Asif Ali Zardari and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in New York.

Imran continued his austerity policy during the first three years in power, slashing the budget for his office and official residence by around 40%, according to figures shared by the prime minister’s office.

Some foreign destinations are not common to the three leaders of the traditional political parties, who were excluded from this analysis. Data available on 12 trips to Asia, Europe and America of Prime Minister Imran showed spending of $ 680,115 or 108 million rupees.

Covering just four destinations, out of those 12, by Zardari, expenses amounted to $ 2.1 million or Rs.318 million. Former Prime Minister Nawaz had visited 10 such places, which cost 4.5 million dollars or 712 million rupees. Total spending on Nawazs all overseas trips was Rs 1.8 billion

However, the savings Imran made by discouraging unnecessary spending on overseas travel and allowing only minimal spending is wasted by a bad decision by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Central banks’ decision to set the interest rate at 13.25% in the last fiscal year added more than Rs1 trillion to the cost of servicing the debt, which jumped to Rs.27 trillion, according to a report. petition filed by Dr Zubair Khan with the Supreme Court of Pakistan. .

On average, those 12 visits between 2018 and 2021 to Imran cost $ 56,676 per trip, compared to the $ 1.1 million incurred on Zardaris’ trip to New York in 2012 and $ 901,250 during Nawaz’s visit to New York in 2016, according to figures compiled by the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Imran Khan had also visited Washington in 2019 at a cost of $ 66,792, while Zardaris’ 2009 trip to the same destination cost $ 602,948 and Nawaz’s visit in 2013 cost $ 360,557.

Imran follows a policy of avoiding unnecessary overseas travel and having a small delegation to avoid the high cost, without, as a government minister said, compromising national goals. However, the opposition remained critical of the government’s foreign policy, particularly its policy in Kashmir.

Imran has been abroad 26 times in three years, Pervez Ashraf has made nine trips abroad in one year, Yousuf Reza Gilani has made 48 trips in four years, and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has made 19 trips abroad in more than a year, according to statistics from the PM Office.

Data from the Prime Minister’s Office also showed that Imran Khans 2020 trip to Davos, Switzerland cost $ 53,914, up from earlier estimates of $ 68,000. Nawazs’ 2017 trip to Davos cost the Treasury $ 563,584.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Afghanistan in 2020 cost the national pot less than $ 10,000, compared to $ 59,000 for former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharifs. The visit of former President Zardaris in 2009 cost the nation $ 44,000.

