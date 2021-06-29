Shatrughan Sinha calls pro-Modi tweet “humor”; don’t leave Congress – The New Indian Express





Through PTI PATNA: With his recent pro-Modi tweet seen as an attempt to “ghar wapsi” at BJP, actor and Congressman Shatrughan Sinha on Tuesday dismissed the speculation, saying he made the comments as “humor” and that there was no desire to change sides. Sinha had said in her Hindi tweet on Sunday that aside from three types of COVID variants, there was a fourth variant type “of people being ‘dukhi’ (unhappy) with Modi for no reason.” .. . ::, . ::, . :, * New variant *

. :! – Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) June 27, 2021 “It was Sunday humor for entertainment. I tweet for fun every Sunday and no political significance should be drawn from it. “I also do not have the feeling of leaving Congress and joining the BJP or any wish in this regard,” the actor-politician told PTI by telephone from Mumbai. Sinha, who served as Union Minister in the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, had quit the BJP and joined Congress on the eve of the Lok Sabha 2019 polls and unsuccessfully contested from his hometown of Patna Sahib on a ticket of Congress. Sinha popularly known as “Bihari Babu”, had won twice with a nice seat margin on a BJP ticket in 2009 as well as in 2014. However, he lost by a large margin to Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad of the constituency in 2019. Before leaving the saffron festival, Sinha had made several veiled remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He used to say that the BJP has grown into “a one man party and a two man army” without naming anyone. With the Congress party losing the post-election election and Sinha himself not seen in a meaningful role in the big old party, his comment on Modi is seen in political circles as an effort to reach out to his old man. left. The actor-turned-politician says he was baptized in politics at the BJP and has many “good friends” in the Saffron Party. “I had left the BJP at odds with management on some issues like demonetization and the deployment of complicated TPS and I still stand by it,” he said. Regarding the future of the Congress party, he said “we should not deregister the big old party on the basis of a lower number of MPs in the last two parliamentary elections. Congress can rebound in power. It does not. must not forget that the BJP was also a party of two deputies at the same time. “

