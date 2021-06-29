Chart: The private sector is China’s main economic engine





100 years ago the rise of communism started in China, but it’s a long time for things not to change. Although the ruling Chinese Communist Party celebrates the 100th anniversary of its founding on July 1, the private sector is now the engine of the country’s economy. Data collected by McKinsey & Company shows that over the past 20 to 25 years, the share of Chinese urban employment supported by private companies has more than quadrupled, from just 18% in 1995 to 87% in 2018. Exports created by the private sector also more than doubled, from 34 percent to 88 percent. Private influence on fixed asset investments is still below 65% in 2018, compared to 42% in 1995. The Communist Party has ruled China since 1949, but it is arguably a very different country today. China’s economic miracle, which included rapid urbanization, industrialization and explosive GDP numbers, transformed the country into one of the world’s major powers without the Communist Party ever loosening its grip on power. ABC Reports points out that China has solved a major problem of undemocratic regimes, the transfer of power from one ruler to another. Current President Xi Jinping, however, arguably weakened that system by abolishing term limits, installing himself as president and party leader for life. Yet the ongoing economic progress made possible by massive concessions to the private sector makes the likelihood of regime change in China unlikely. After giving free rein to the market economy for a long time, the Chinese government has recently started to restrict the private sector. The antitrust investigations into Chinese tech giants and the shutdown of Ant Financial’s IPO are two examples of this, but they also serve as a reminder of the problems Western democracies face when it comes to the economy of China. Internet. Despite their long rule, the Chinese Communist Party – one of the largest parties in the world with around 90 million members and the Chinese state have been persistent. The 71-year-old People’s Republic may soon become the second-oldest one-party government in history after North Korea, founded in 1948. Other one-party states have wavered around the 70-year mark. The Soviet Union existed for 74 years, while the one-party rule in Mexico lasted 71 years until the year 2000.

