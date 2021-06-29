Claims that Trump interfered in US Space Command HQ decision persist





In the final days of Donald Trump’s presidency, the Air Force announced that the headquarters of US Space Command should be located in Alabama. The decision meant that command was to be removed from Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs in the coming years and spawned allegations of political patronage from members of the Colorado Congressional delegation.

In the end, a decision was made, I think, by the president to move Space Command to Alabama, US Senator Michael Bennet told KUNC.

When asked how sure he was Trump was involved in the decision, Bennet added, I’m pretty sure he was in the room when the decision was made and we’ll see.

Bennet, a Democrat, pointed to two ongoing reviews of the Defense Department’s Inspector General’s decision and the Government Accountability Office, the oversight body of Congress.

Not to be confused with Space Force, US Space Command is a combat command created by the Trump administration in 2019 to protect the vast array of satellites that provide things most Americans take for granted, from global positioning electronic banking services.

A lot of people don’t know it, but we are in a battle in space, Bennet said.

Russia, China, India and the United States have demonstrated their ability to destroy satellites. Some tests resulted in thousands of pieces of debris in orbit. The command is acting to deter and protect against attack and will create hundreds of additional jobs over the next few years that would have added $ 7 billion a year to Colorado’s military and aerospace economy.

In February 2020, high hopes that command would remain in the state were bolstered by Trump during a campaign hiatus.

You have all the infrastructure, Trump told a crowd in Colorado Springs. You are therefore very strongly taken into account for Space Command, very strongly.

Now on stage was former U.S. Senator Cory Gardner, a Republican, as Trump told supporters Democratic Gov. Jared Polis had approached him about the order.

He showed up because he wanted to lobby to see if they could get it, Trump said. It’s OK. Very good. And we’re going to make that decision, Cory, when we make that decision.

At this time, Air Force administrators were working from a short list of potential HQ locations. Four of them were in Colorado, including Peterson. Two others were out of state, including Redstone Arsenal. Then, weeks later, Air Force officials announced they would reset the process in an effort to make it more transparent and allow all states to apply.

They just decided they were going to redo the process and they did, I think, a pretty lousy job, Bennet said.

In their announcement, officials highlighted some of the criteria by which applicants would be judged, such as the availability of a skilled workforce; infrastructure, including housing and child care; community factors, including the quality of schools; and how much it would cost the Air Force.

What appears to have been overlooked in the process are national security considerations, Bennet said.

We are home to an unprecedented combination of military and intelligence space activity here in Colorado, and they have overlapping missions, Bennet said. Co-locating these missions ensures that the United States is best prepared to deal with threats in space.

The concern goes beyond Colorado. Adam Schiff and Mark Warner, chairmen of the House and Senate Intelligence Committees respectively, share similar concerns and have expressed them in letters to President Joe Biden.

Space Command is a unique technological and specialized command that relies very heavily on a civilian and contract labor force and Colorado has it in a way that other states do not, said Jason Crow, member. of the House Armed Services Committee.

Crow, a Democrat, was also concerned about allegations that Trump was in politics.

This, unfortunately, would not be inconsistent with the way Donald Trump did business as president, Crow said.

White House Photo

Former President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Mike Pence with military officials during a ceremony at the Rose Garden 2019 officially establishing the US Space Command.

Add the voice of a Republican representative from Colorado, Doug Lamborn, a member of the Armed Services Committee and a staunch supporter of Trump. During a committee hearing on June 16, 2021, Lamborn questioned Acting Secretary of the Air Force, John Roth, about the command base process.

We understand that this was a political decision made by the last administration and that the Air Force, while initially selecting Colorado Springs, had to go back and scramble to justify a different siting decision, has said Lamborn.

Roth replied: I personally have no evidence that the decision was politically motivated. It was the result of our strategic core process.

Lamborn noted that Huntsville is known for rockets, missile defense, and civilian space, but not military space. He expressed another concern held by many Colorado delegations that moving command to Huntsville would be costly to taxpayers. The Air Force, he said, has already invested millions of dollars to modernize Space Commands facilities in Peterson, but the decision didn’t even consider keeping the headquarters in that building.

Roth told the committee that a new building should be built in Colorado or Alabama and the cost to do so in Alabama is cheaper.

However, he went on to acknowledge the ongoing Pentagon and GAO investigations, saying: I’ll give in to them and see what they find, actually.

These investigations are expected to be completed later this year.

KUNC has contacted Donald Trump’s office for comment, but our request went unanswered.

Meanwhile, a large si hovers above the movement. The Air Force views Redstone Arsenal as its preferred alternative to the headquarters of command. He must overcome other hurdles, including environmental assessments, a process that could extend until 2023. Meanwhile, the command is expected to continue working out of Peterson AFB for at least the next five years.

Meanwhile, the Colorado delegation should continue to fight. The latest effort includes an invitation to Vice President Kamala Harris to visit the state to learn more about the Space Commands mission and associated missions and the military and civilian workforce in the region.

We were going to pull out all the stops as we fight to make sure the right decision is made here, Bennet said.

