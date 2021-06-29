Lyon: The continuous assault on newspapers, truth and democracy | Notice





How did the Denver Post fare under Aldens’ leadership? Since buying Alden in 2011, the Denver Newspaper Guild has reported that the Denver Post has cut staff by 70%. It’s hard to argue with former Post editor Chuck Plunkett when he called Alden a vulture capitalist. The same day I got my editor’s email, six of Tribune’s top columnists also accepted buyouts: Eric Zorn, Dahleen Glanton, John Kass, Heidi Stevens, Steve Chapman and Mary Schmich. Schmich won the Pulitzer Prize in 2012. Like four of her colleagues, she had been in the Tribune for decades. The absence of these longtime editors and editors from the Tribune comes at a price the bean counters cannot calculate. The irreplaceable loss of institutional knowledge coupled with the deep contacts one needs to cover a complex and often corrupt city like Chicago is truly the death knell for the newspaper. Local dailies are also dying on the vine, creating new deserts across the United States. In their place we have unreliable blogs and a myriad of other low-quality, politically motivated media outlets, such as the rapidly expanding media reach of Fox, Nexstar, One America News Network, and Sinclair. In other words, no more real fake news. The economic starvation of the newspapers is bringing this nation closer to autocracy, a downward trajectory to the countries whose brutal press repression I mentioned earlier. Journalists and newspapers have always provided that vital public oversight of government and business that defines a democratic nation. Without their diligence and courage, and without our support, our most precious freedom that we exemplify to the world will be the empty words of a declining democracy.

