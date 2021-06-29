ON THE MARGIN: Emergency, Modis India & the world, Opinions & Blogs News

It is that time of year when the country’s politicians, political commentators and the media revisit the state of emergency that Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared on June 25, 1975. The rights and freedoms of peoples have been declared. suspended, political leaders imprisoned and the press put under censorship. The dark days lasted for 21 months, until 1977, when Mrs Gandhi organized elections, which the new Janata party won to form India’s first non-Congress government.

The failed Janata Party experiment brought Ms. Gandhi back to power in 1980, when the Jana Sangh, a constituent of the Janata Party, was revived as the Bharatiya Janata Party.

More than anything else in her political life, it was her attempt to exercise absolute power during the Emergency that led Indira Gandhi to be seen especially by supporters of the BJP and the most powerful Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modias. . This perception was reinforced by the fact that the political campaign to defeat it, especially during the emergency, was waged in several foreign countries, including the UK, Europe and the US.

However, a quick look at how the world at large treated India’s most powerful prime minister then and how he behaves now shows that most countries, including the international community, are more circumspect, even cautious, in their dealings with Modi Sarkar. This tells us a lot about the politics, values ​​and interests of these countries, and the astute policies of their representatives in India.

Those who campaigned against Indira Gandhi abroad became heroes and were favorites of the New Delhi diplomatic circuit dominated by the United States and the West. His critics had support in the western quarters and drew strength there.

Many of these public figures, editors, journalists, artists and academics were often the darling of the diplomatic community. They have been honored, feted and invited to events in India and abroad, which further increased their visibility. The diplomatic missions bask in the company of these liberal politicians and dissidents, intellectuals and activists, as well as political figures of the opposition.

Many of those so cultivated by a powerful West were seen as an alternative or a counter-elite. In a way, it was an extension, a celebration of the West’s support for those who fought for democracy, freedom, and human rights during Ms Gandhis’s time. It is no secret that during the state of emergency, Western diplomats helped disseminate news and censored information to the outside world; and the Indians who looked after them were convinced that they would not be persecuted.

Also after the emergency, this relationship continued because it was mutually beneficial. The Indians who had reason to fear the government during the state of emergency are reassured in this company; they believed that their proximity to such centers of power could protect them from persecution, in addition to raising their profile.

For the West and its diplomats, such commitments validated their confessions of intransigent supporters of pluralism, diversity, a free press et al.

Over the past few decades, however, the world has changed. Western liberals like Angela Merkel are no longer celebrated. The city’s toast in Western capitals is new nationalists like Donald Trump and Boris Johnson, and international relations are transactional; diplomacy is more about business than culture, literature and many other things that brought countries together in the past.

Today, Western diplomacy is financialized and driven by military, commercial and corporate interests to the exclusion of development in the broadest sense and everything in between.

Thus, diplomats no longer want to draw attention to what could irritate or offend the political powers in the capitals where they are stationed.

In New Delhi, it is not just the government and the ruling party that they are relying on. Diplomats, including a few ambassadors, have gone so far as to curry favor with Sangh Parivar by courting the RSS, not because they support the ideals of the Hindutva or the Golwalkars, but because it is good for the business and investment prospects of companies in their country.

Like government and ruling party officials and factotums, diplomats have also learned to anticipate and act to please the political leaders of the day in their duty stations. Many of them hate engaging with people or opinions that may be frowned upon by the ruling elite.

Is it a Modi effect?

If so, then Prime Minister Modi is far more powerful than Indira Gandhi ever was. This means that when it comes to intergovernmental relations, India under Modi has changed to keep pace with the changing world. The conduct of many welcome men from the West stationed in New Delhi and not necessarily lying for their country suggests that Modi’s government has redefined the terms of diplomatic affection.

Of course, the West always raises the issue of democracy, human rights and media freedoms. But more as instruments in the pursuit of their military, commercial or commercial interests, and not as values.

(The author is an editorial consultant, WION TV.)

(Disclaimer: The views of the author do not represent those of WION or ZMCL. WION or ZMCL also do not endorse the views of the author.)