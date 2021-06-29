Ahead of cabinet meeting, speculation rife about possible reshuffle: The Tribune India





Vibha sharma Tribune press service New Delhi, June 29 Ahead of the important cabinet meeting convened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, speculation was reignited about the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle “in time for the new ministers to settle into their portfolios / missions” before the next Monsoon session. Although the council’s agenda has been circulated under the headline “Covid management and review of projects related to the ministries of road transport and highways and aviation”, it is believed that it may include other dimensions. and the issue related to the long and eagerly awaited Cabinet reshuffle (expected from the first week of July) could be part of it. Interestingly, aside from the usual buzz around leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam CM Sarbanand Sonowal, and others, there is also new speculation regarding Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar being anointed Madhya Pradesh CM in place of Shivraj Singh Chouhan who at the Center ”. It remains to be seen if speculation holds true, but the buzz is that the prime minister could welcome more leaders from election-related states like the UP and Uttarakhand and give better representation to southern states, especially the Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. It is also believed that some old faces could make way for new faces from BJP. Allies, including JD-U, AIADMK, Apna Dal and LJP, which currently have no representation in the central council of ministers, could be accommodated. In fact, RPI’s Ramdas Athawale is the only non-BJP minister in the Modi cabinet. The reshuffle is also expected to ease the burden on ministers in charge of multiple portfolios. While the burden of half a dozen existing Union ministers can be reduced, some (especially those who failed to impress in Assembly elections) may give way to more faces. promising. The BJP is inclined to give allies more space in the spirit of caste arithmetic in states like the UP and Bihar. The JD-U, which has refused to join the government in the past, are expected to land more than one post as well as the AIADMK. Sources say that in view of the UP elections, parties like Apna Dal may also find a place. The dissident LJP faction can also be accommodated in the expansion. With the UP elections scheduled for next year and the BJP also wants to give a message to the Dalits. It has been two years since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took charge of NDA 2.0. When the reshuffle takes place, it will be his first in this term. Meanwhile, tomorrow’s meeting comes after the Prime Minister’s review of ministers’ performance over the past month in the presence of BJP President JP Nadda and Secretary General (organization) BL Santhosh. The monsoon session of parliament is scheduled to begin on July 19 and end on August 13, sources said.

